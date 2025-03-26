Jason Kelce Recalls Kobe Bryant Managing to Motivate the Eagles in 2017

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s impact transcended the sport of basketball. People in all different career fields have studied and learned to adapt the Mamba Mentality to their lives. Bryant also did an excellent job inspiring others with his motivational speeches. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed Bryant once motivated their team en route to winning the Super Bowl in 2017.

Bryant didn’t settle for anything less than championships in his career. He won five throughout his 20-year tenure in the NBA but didn’t play for anything else. Following his retirement in 2016, he continued to put championships at the forefront, but as a fan. Bryant was a diehard Eagles fan and took that fandom to fuel the team.

Every Eagle in the room observantly listened to the Hall-of-Fame guard. In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce spoke of the encounter and the impact it had on him and his teammates.

“Kobe even came and talked to us, a full-on NFL team in 2017,” Kelce said. “He came and talked to the team and even then still motivating. There were guys that took more away from that conversation than they had taken away from anybody in the football world. I’ll never forget that.”

Bryant didn’t overstep his place to come across that he knew more football than any of the Eagles players. He spoke to them from one competitor to another, which resonated in their hearts, even leaving them in awe. Kelce’s former teammate Rodnyy McLeod once recalled how Bryant broke down the Mamba Mentality.

“A killer mentality,” McLeod said. “He said literally every time he stepped on that court, he wanted to be the best. He wanted to go out there and kill the guy lining up across from them and make him feel like he didn’t deserve to be on the court. Like literally, those were his words.”

The Eagles embodied that mindset to the fullest and used it to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Bryant got to witness his motivation spark his favorite team to win a Super Bowl.

Kobe’s reaction to the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII

Many celebrities do their best to attend the Super Bowl, especially when their favorite team is participating in the esteemed game. However, Bryant decided to watch the game at home with his family. His reaction to his hometown team winning the championships is priceless.

6 years ago today: Kobe Bryant celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl (2018). pic.twitter.com/PibOz1Sgzh — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) February 4, 2024

Bryant can be seen over the moon, beaming with emotions as the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. His wife Vanessa Bryant is recording the video, while Kobe is holding their daughter Bianka. His attempts at not raising his voice are futile but showcase his loving nature as a father.

Vanessa continues to keep the tradition alive as she supported the Eagles ahead of their 2025 Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. She wore a white sweatshirt that featured a graphic of Princess Diana wearing an Eagles-themed jacket in 1991. The love for the Eagles runs deep in the Bryant family.