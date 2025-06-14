Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Reveals Her Lifelong Passion That She Could Never Pursue

Kylie Kelce plays an active role with the Eagles’ Autism Foundation and also finds joy in coaching kids’ field hockey, two meaningful ways she gives back to often-overlooked communities. Over the years, she’s taken on other roles as well, both big and small. But when it comes to her true passion, her dream job, it turns out Mrs. Kelce never got the chance to pursue it.

Kylie is very busy nowadays. When she’s not helping out with the Eagles’ Autism Foundation or coaching, she’s a part-time podcaster on her show, Not Gonna Lie. On the latest episode, she revealed that she’s also been a dedicated babysitter, a cashier at a grocery store, and even a lifeguard… because someone had to keep the pool drama-free.

But among these ventures, the wife of Jason Kelce left her true passion behind in the process. While answering a fan’s question, Kylie revealed that she had always dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and helping animals.

“I definitely wanted to be a veterinarian,” she said. “There are a number of animals that if I got to see them close up or even interact with, I fully believe I would cry tears of joy.”

Kylie’s dream job is one that many kids imagine doing from a young age. After all, what’s better than getting to hang out with animals all day? For an animal lover, it must be a treat to interact with so many different types of creatures every day.

Kylie even said that if she had the chance today, she’d still passionately pursue a career as a veterinarian.

“And if you asked me what I wanted to be at 33 when I grow up, I’d still say a veterinarian. I love animals so much! I just love them,” Kylie added.

Growing up, Kylie focused on athletics and became a four-year starter for her field hockey team at Cabrini University. She eventually earned a degree in communications. Surely, she has no regrets about the path she took.

And it’s not like Kylie has stopped showing her love for animals. She and Jason owned two dogs, both of whom sadly passed away this past year. But they recently welcomed a new Irish Wolfhound puppy named Nessy to the family.

In the past, Kylie has also tried to convince Jason to adopt a cat. But he’s done everything in his power to refuse.

“Our oldest daughter just the other day told Dad we’re going to buy a cat. He was like Kylie, did you tell her we’re going to buy a cat today? I was like I swear I did not. But my husband has told our daughters that cats are poisonous. He is desperate to not have a cat,” Kylie said on a past episode of Not Gonna Lie.

So, don’t expect the Kelce family to be posting about their pet cat anytime soon. Jason seems to be a dog lover through and through, despite his wife’s lifelong dream of becoming a vet and her love for all animals.

It’s hard not to fall in love with animals we can keep as pets. Whether you’re a dog, cat, or guinea pig owner, there’s something about having a pet that’s fun, rewarding, and fulfilling. For passionate people like Kylie, that love extends into a career path devoted to saving animals’ lives. It’s a thankless yet essential job.

Maybe someday in the distant future, Kylie will get the training to pursue that passion. But for now, she has her hands full with podcasting, coaching field hockey, and leading the Eagles’ Autism Foundation. She’s truly a rockstar of a human being.