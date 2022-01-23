Basketball

“JaVale McGee reached his prime at 34?!”: Suns center has turned out to be the best back up big in the NBA after his move to Chris Paul’s team

"JaVale McGee reached his prime at 34?!": Suns center has turned out to be the best back up big in the NBA after his move to Chris Paul's team
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“No one can deny Nikola Jokic of the 2022 MVP!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Nuggets star for becoming the first center to record 4 straight triple-doubles since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"JaVale McGee reached his prime at 34?!": Suns center has turned out to be the best back up big in the NBA after his move to Chris Paul's team
“JaVale McGee reached his prime at 34?!”: Suns center has turned out to be the best back up big in the NBA after his move to Chris Paul’s team

JaVale McGee did not disappoint Chris Paul, who saw the potential of what the 34-year-old…