“LeBron James surprises his mother with a luxury SUV ahead of her 54th birthday”: The NBA superstar’s relationship with Gloria James signifies the mother-son bond

NBA superstar LeBron James surprises his mother, Gloria James, with a luxury SUV ahead of her 54th birthday.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is truly the ideal role model for kids, a perfect son, father, and husband. The kid from Akron has inspired millions with his off-the-court life as well. One of the few sports personalities to openly speak about social inequalities and injustice.

Unlike the popular notion, James does feel a responsibility towards society apart from sticking to only playing basketball. Having been brought up by a single mother, James shares a very tight bond with his mother, Gloria James. The Lakers superstar’s mother brought him up with a lot of hardships.

James has always had his mother during the special moments of his career. The four-time Finals MVP was born in Akron, Ohio. James and his mother had to face a lot of economic crises. However, LBJ’s basketball talent and perseverance made him a global sports icon.

Thus James repaying his mother for all her sacrifices is one of the most beautiful things a son can do.

LeBron James surprises his mother with a present ahead of her 54th birthday.

James’ journey to one of the all-time great basketball players is nothing short of inspiring. The superstar signifies the terms hard work, sincerity, and drive. It’s no secret that James lives a luxury life, traveling in private jets, luxury cars, and owning mansions.

However, this was not the case earlier on in his life. The seventeen-time All-Star endured a lot of hardships during his early years. Nonetheless, James’ mother did a flawless job in raising him. Gloria James not only played a role in LBJ’s career but made him the beautiful human being that he is.

The 37-year old superstar recently gifted his mother a Mercedes Benz SUV. Mama James took to Instagram to express her joy.

A post shared by Gloria James (@gloriajames)

“Thank you my caring and giving son, for my early surprise birthday gift! You’re always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy. Love you infinity.”

The Lakers superstar’s relationship with Gloria James is the epitome of a mother-son relationship.