Jaylen Brown Fires Shots at Stephen A. Smith, Wears ‘State Your Source’ T-Shirt to Celtics’ Parade

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

After winning their first NBA championship since 2008, the Boston Celtics are busy with the celebrations. Today, the Celtics are doing their mega victory lap with a parade in Boston. With the ongoing celebration ritual, Jaylen Brown decided to fire some shots at Stephen A. Smith, who was earlier dismissive of his star power. Brown pulled up for the parade with his Finals MVP trophy, wearing a t-shirt with “State your source” written on it.

The reason behind JB pulling out the receipts on Smith is the media veteran’s statement on First Take that he is ‘Unmarketable‘. He said,

“I wanted to read to y’all what an NBA source just sent me. He said, ‘Jaylen Brown, it’s not so much that he’s underrated, it’s that he’s just not liked because of his I-am-better-than-you attitude…he is not as marketable as he should be.”

When Smith made this comment in May, Brown responded with, “State your source” on social media. The media veteran tiptoed around the topic when fans pressured him to reveal the real source. And, Brown isn’t willing to let it go yet. Now, after becoming the 2024 NBA champion, Brown is trying to make a statement by wearing a t-shirt with the same quote in the victory parade.

The Celtics star wasn’t the only one who took offense to Smith’s statement. In fact, JB’s long-time mentor and NBA legend, Isiah Thomas, also ridiculed the 56-year-old on social media. The two even had a public back-and-forth on the matter with Zeke demanding that he unveil his source.

In the end, it’s the Jaylen Brown camp, who had the last laugh winning the FMVP title in front of Jayson Tatum, who is seen as the face of the franchise. Now that he has proven Smith wrong on multiple fronts, it will be interesting to see if the 56-year-old is willing to reveal his source.

