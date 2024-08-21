Jaylen Brown is Not Afraid of the Target on Celtics’ Back, is Ready For 2nd Title

Last season, the Celtics ended their 16-year wait for an NBA title and did so with relative ease, losing only three playoff games en route to their 18th championship. Their path was made slightly easy by the slew of injuries that their opponents suffered. Many have questioned whether they would’ve won the title without the injury luck on their side and Jaylen Brown is prepared to answer those questions.

Advertisement

During an interview with NBC Boston, the reigning Finals MVP claimed he’s eager to return to the court. He admitted that he expects every team to bring their A-game against the Celtics and noted that the reigning champions are in the crosshairs of the rest of the league. However, he’s welcoming the challenge with open arms. Brown said,

“We celebrated, we had a good time, it’s been an awesome summer. I’ve been having a great summer by the way but it’s over with. Now, it is back to work. Now we got the target on our back, everybody is tryna to come after us and I am like, ‘Come on’. So it is back to work, I am look forward to next season.”

“Last year is over… Everybody’s trying to come after us and I’m like, ‘come on.’ ” Jaylen Brown looking to go back to back 💪 (via @NBCSBoston) pic.twitter.com/mBqZiiWB1z — Overtime (@overtime) August 21, 2024

Brown’s confidence is understandable. The Celtics still have the most stacked roster in the league, capable of blowing out any team. Their enviable depth came to the fore throughout the 2023-24 season and the forward believes they’ll do the same in the upcoming campaign.

While Brown boisterously claimed that Boston will see its team hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy again, he’s wary that the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are better equipped than last year.

Will the 76ers and Nova Knicks thwart the Celtics’ title aspirations?

Both teams were busy this offseason trying to retool their roster to close the gap on the Celtics. The Knicks parted ways with five first-round picks to add Mikal Bridges to the roster.

The forward’s addition to a team that boasts OG Anunoby and Josh Hart has given their perimeter defense a massive facelift. As long as Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle remain healthy, the Knicks can go toe-to-toe with the Celtics.

The 76ers also splashed their cash this summer to bolster their odds of usurping Boston. They added former Clippers superstar Paul George to the roster and handed guard Tyrese Maxey a massive contract extension to form a new ‘Big 3.’

They also signed veterans Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Reggie Jackson to improve their depth. Former Heat star Caleb Martin swapped South Beach for Philadelphia, giving the 76ers more firepower from beyond the arc.

Both teams have closed the gap on the Celtics with their offseason moves. It remains to be seen whether their efforts were enough to end Boston’s dream of back-to-back NBA titles.