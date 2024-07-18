Jaylen Brown Is Selling His 2,964 Sq Ft Penthouse For $4.75 Million

Feb 1, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after his three point basket against th eBrooklyn Nets in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the 2024 Finals MVP Award, Jaylen Brown has registered himself as one of the most legendary players in NBA history. Thus, his actions are bound to draw intrigue. In that wake, Boston Magazine’s Stefanie Schwalb rolled out an article about Brown selling his 2,964 square feet penthouse for $4.75 million.

Labeled “A Home for Champions,” by Douglas Elliman real estate, Schwalb detailed what makes this penthouse, located on Melcher and Necco Streets in Boston’s Seaport’s Fort Point Neighborhood, a must-buy in the market. Originally constructed in 1916, the building underwent various overhauls, including a massive remodeling in 2021.

The mix of old-school vibes and state-of-the-art components gives this penthouse an incredible touch-up. It has three humongous bedrooms accompanied by three luxurious bathrooms.

The wooden beam ceilings are at a height of over 12 feet, the teal windows are of spectacular stature, and the exposed brick walls add a flare to the overall setting. Apart from that, the architectural design ensures plenty of sunlight as the occupants can feel like they are in an open space, paving the way for flexible movements.

Meanwhile, the eat-in island kitchen features stainless appliances. Cleaning them is no hassle, since a washer and dryer are at hand to accomplish the task. There is also a lot of in-house entertainment on offer since the open primary suite area offers a billiards table, a wine fridge, and an arcade machine.

One of the most attractive features of the house is its 400 square feet roof deck. The brilliantly placed deck offers a scintillating view of Boston, while also making for a terrific hangout spot.

Additionally, the home is located in a superb location. There are plenty of restaurants and bars, alongside many other entertaining options within walking distance. Another major plus of the location is its connectivity. It is in the vicinity of highways and public transportation, which boosts its accessibility.

According to real estate agent George Sakris, “… That vibe of the New York City penthouse, brick and beam, private roof, that was cool. It was different. And clearly, Jaelyn is a different guy, he doesn’t want what everyone wants… There are all these basketballs that are on the outside of the windows, most likely he will be signing every single basketball for the owner of this unit… The jerseys could definitely stay for sure.”

Considering the luxury on offer, it is not surprising that Jaylen Brown is selling the penthouse for $4.75 million. Reports state that interested buyers should contact real estate agent George Sakris for further details.