“Jaylen Brown really has a Michael Jordan-like dunk package!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics star’s insane overtime poster over Hornets’ Miles Bridges

During the dying minutes of the Celtics-Hornets clash, Jaylen Brown handed Miles Bridges a nasty poster dunk.

On Monday night, the 3-0 Charlotte Hornets hosted Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at the Spectrum Center. In an action-packed and close-fought thriller of a match, that saw 28 lead changes and 12 ties, it was the visiting team taking the 140-129 overtime win, handing the Hornets their first loss of the 2021-2022 campaign.

It was Tatum who managed to put up a game-high 41 points, along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds, shadowing LaMelo Ball’s 25-point and 9-assists near double-double night. However, it was Jaylen Brown, who finished the night with a solid 30-point performance, who had the play of the night.

During the dying minutes of an energetic overtime period and Boston leading 132-129, JT passed the ball to Brown on the fastbreak, who then elevated to throw down the emphatic dunk over Miles Bridges.

JAYLEN BROWN THREW IT DOWN ON BRIDGES 💥 pic.twitter.com/3Oh3nfhO7F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Jaylen Brown ruthlessly dunking the ball all over Miles Bridges

As soon as the play went viral all over social media, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

the best dunker in the league getting dunked on seesh — daniel 💩 (@onlydaniell_) October 26, 2021

Soon after the conclusion of the game, Bridges was quick enough to justify why he jumped with Jaylen while complimenting the dunk.

Also imma jump everytime down 3 in an overtime game or anytime the game on the line!! Helluva play!! — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) October 26, 2021

Usually, we are used to seeing Bridges hand such emphatic dunks, and not be on the receiving end of one. However, it is great to see him lauding JB for this monstrous jam. As it is rightly said – “Game Recognises Game”.