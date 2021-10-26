“I’m better than LeBron James and Michael Jordan! Shut the f*** up!”: Delonte West shockingly claims to be the President of the United States amidst arrest

Delonte West, while getting arrested, yells out that he’s better than LeBron James and Michael Jordan; says he’s the president.

Delonte West has been in the tabloids these past few years for reasons that aren’t all too positive to say the least. He was first seen in a rather comprising situation in 2016 when pictures surfaced on Twitter suggesting that he was homeless. Fast-forward to 2020, he was video-taped near an intersection in Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, took it upon himself to see to it that Delonte West was taken care of for the time being, placing him in a rehabilitation facility last year. It was even reported earlier this year that West had gotten a job at the same rehab facility he was staying at.

Unfortunately, October 2021 doesn’t bring about all too great news on the Delonte West front as he has recently been arrested.

Delonte West rants on about being better than LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

According to reports, Delonte was banging on his neighbor’s doors while holding two open containers of alcohol recently. This led to the police being called on him and his subsequent arrest. During his arrest, West would say things like, “I’m better than LeBron James and Michael Jordan! Shut the f*** up!”

West would also then go on to spew out a homophobic rant while also claiming that he’s the president of the United States.

Delonte West says he’s Jesus, president of the United States and better than LeBron and Jordan “N*gga, I was better than LeBron James. I’m better than [Michael] Jordan. I was the best n*gga to play every sport. Shut the f*ck up!”https://t.co/9WqTFaxM7y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 25, 2021

The former NBA player has played for several NBA teams and alongside many NBA legends, most notably LeBron James. It’s unclear how Delonte West reached such a point but it’s only right to hope that the league looks after their former players to a at least a certain extent.