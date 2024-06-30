Jaylen Brown Reveals Bostonians Get ‘FCHWPO’ Tattooed On Themselves

Unlike most athletes, Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is difficult to find on social media. The forward doesn’t use his name or nickname as his username and instead uses the acronym ‘FCHWPO’ as a replacement. During an interview with KT The Arch Degree, the 28-year-old explained the logic behind his intriguing username and revealed that Celtics fans send him pictures of permanent tattoos of his username.

Brown claimed that the ‘FCHWPO’ stands for ‘Faith, Consistency, Hard Work Pays Off.’ The Celtics superstar explained that the acronym is the principle that defines his life and revealed that he made it up when he was 13 and has stuck by it since.

He said ‘hard work pays off’ was the phrase he heard most growing up, but felt that faith and consistency were just as crucial for him to succeed. So he added ‘FC’–faith and consistency–to the phrase, and created the mantra. Brown claimed that his patented acronym was gaining notoriety among fans,

“[FCHWPO] is taking a life of its own. I’ve seen people in Boston get it tatted on them now. People tag it, people live by it. Because I’ve spoken on it before. But people feel like it’s my Mamba Mentality. It applies to all facets in life. Faith, consistency, hard work pays off.”

Faith, consistency, and hard work have paid off for Brown. In the 2023 offseason, he signed a five-year, $304 million contract extension with the Celtics, the biggest deal in NBA history. Some doubted whether the forward was worth that money, but he silenced those critics by leading Boston to their first title in 16 years. He won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP, justifying his hefty price tag.

Brown proved that his mantra, if followed correctly, guarantees success. However, he seemingly forgot to add another critical trait he lives by.

Jaylen Brown’s innovative training methods

Faith, consistency, and hard work are the three pillars of Jaylen Brown’s life. However, during his interview with KT The Arch Degree, the Celtics superstar revealed that innovation is another key principle he believes in. He claimed that he uses unconventional training methods, which have helped him become an elite athlete,

“Some of the stuff that I’ve done is a little bit crazy. Like some Navy SEAL-type stuff. Like jumping in the pool with a 50-pound weight vest on, swimming one side to another in a 10-11 feet pool. Then going down [to the pool floor] picking up the weight [vest] and bringing it back to the top.”

Brown noted that the drowning feeling kicks the body into survival mode. By swimming in a pool with a weight vest on, he had trained his mind to go into survival mode instantly when needed, giving him an edge over his opponents.

The innovative training method may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But Brown has a $304 million contract, a ring, and a Finals MVP. Perhaps more players could follow his lead and add unconventional routines to their training regimen.