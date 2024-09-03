Jaylen Brown’s Twitter Gets Hacked, Fans Brutally Troll Hacker for ‘Unplanned Post’

Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; A fan dressed as Jaylen Brown seen in the crowd prior to the Boston Celtics Championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of X (formerly Twitter) accounts are being hacked, the hackers are primarily targeting the accounts of famous people. A few days ago, UFC star Dustin Poirier and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe’s accounts were hacked. Jaylen Brown has become the latest victim of such a cyber attack.

The primary objective behind taking over a celebrity’s account is usually the promotion of different crypto coins. However, in Brown’s case, promoting a crypto coin doesn’t seem to be the primary objective.

After taking over Brown’s account, the hacker posted a clip of Camila Cabello’s conversation with Jake Shane from three months ago. This made JB’s fans troll the hacker for the randomness of the post.

In the posted Clip, Shane and Cabello can be seen discussing how they both suffer from anxiety. The two then revealed the medication that they take for their OCD before giving each other a high five. The hacker must’ve attempted to show them raving about their OCDs in a bad light, but it backfired on him.

Seeing an unusual pattern, one fan replied to the post stating that the hacker should’ve thought of a better opening post. He wrote, “You should’ve had some funnier tweets planned than this.”

You should’ve had some funnier tweets planned than this — KlawWrld (@kawhi_ring) September 3, 2024

Usually JB posts about his life, snippets from his practice, and his opinion on games, among other things. Seeing a post where two people are high fiving each other over their OCD medication on Brown’s page made a fan ask if it’s really him.

Are you hacked? — Franklin (@franklinisbored) September 3, 2024

Another fan pointed out that the Celtics group chat must be buzzing right now because in case of an account being hacked, some controversial and outrageous posts are bound to follow.

The Celtics team group chat gotta be pretty entertaining right now https://t.co/sRsHMYcqQI — AOP_NBA (@aop_nba) September 3, 2024

Although JB’s hacker deleted the Camila Cabello post, he went on to write a lot of things which are very controversial, such as “f**k tatum.” After sensing that a lot of fans know already that this account is hacked, the hacker posted, “Nah, I’m not hacked will do a live spaces for any questions.”

Going in the NBA twitter hall of fame — 🜲 (@BronsAura) September 3, 2024

A concerned fan replied to a now deleted post with, “Someone wake Jaylen Brown up and let him know he’s been hacked.” While another fan pointed out that the post saying “f**k tatum,” is going into the “NBA twitter hall of fame.” In the end, the hacker did follow the common pattern of promoting a crypto coin, asking the fans of the Celtics star to put their money into it.