Jaylen Brown’s Underwater Workout Has Kevin Garnett Predicting a Big Season Ahead

Jaylen Brown was a huge talking point over the summer after he was left off the Olympics roster for Team USA. After Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the Team USA training camp, Brown was the obvious choice as the Clippers star’s replacement after the season he had with the Boston Celtics. However, USA Basketball went with his teammate Derrick White instead.

Advertisement

The 2024 Finals MVP’s Olympics snub has created a lot of anticipation for the 2024-25 season. And it seems like the Celtics star is playing into it. Brown seems to be laser-focused on preparing for the new NBA season. Pictures from his workout sessions have taken the Internet by storm.

The 27-year-old posted photos of him training underwater on his Instagram account. Equipped with safety goggles, Brown can be seen lifting dumbbells underwater with a basketball in his other hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Energy Shifter (@fchwpo)

These intense photos of Brown’s training have led to a lot of excitement on the Internet. Kevin Garnett took to X to share some of his thoughts after seeing the photos.

He anticipated heavy fireworks next season after witnessing Brown’s intense training methods. “Lord… [JB] is under water with a dumbbell in one hand and a basketball in the other…. Shyt might be over for everybody,” KG tweeted.

Lord… @FCHWPO is under water with a dumbbell in one hand and a basketball in the other…. 🤣🤣🤣 Shyt might be over for everybody ☘️🔥🤝🏾 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 18, 2024

He’s not the only one to think so, either. After Brown’s Olympic snub and teammate Jayson Tatum’s limited playing time, media professionals have claimed that the duo might be extra motivated to dominate everyone in the next NBA season.

Celtics revenge tour?

Yahoo Sports claims that this season will be the Celtics’ “revenge tour”, with their two best players leading the charge. Both Brown and Tatum have had a forgettable summer after their championship triumph and will attempt to remind everyone that they are still among the best duos in the league.

NBC Sports Boston, on the other hand, suggested that their mantra for this season will be to “Get rested. Get right. Get revenge”, with Kerr and the Warriors at the top of their list. Of course, there remains a lot of variables yet to come into play, but the feeling in and around the NBA is that the Celtics aren’t going to take it easy on anyone this season, and will attempt to go back-to-back.

Whatever the media may say, the underlying factors point towards the duo being extra motivated once the season starts.