Jayson Tatum Boasts About Getting Called ‘Champ’ On the Golf Course, Prepares For Parade

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum has finally silenced his doubters, who used his empty trophy cabinet as an excuse to trash him. While he celebrated the win with his teammates, Tatum was heard saying, “What they gon’ say now?” Well, it seems the newly crowned NBA superstar is loving the post-win treatment. The Celtics star took to X to share his feelings of getting much-deserved respect from the people around him.

It was a seven-year-long wait for the five-time NBA All-Star to finally get his hands on the Larry O’Brien. Two years ago, he reached very close to his dream but was beaten by the Warriors.

However, this time, the Celtics weren’t willing to let the opposition get the best of them. As a result of that determination, Tatum seems to have gotten a new moniker. He wrote, “Everybody at the golf course called me “champ” today, I fu*king loved it.”

Even though he’s pumped for being called such names, the 2024 NBA champ is looking forward to the main event of the celebrations in Boston tomorrow. He further wrote, “Can’t wait for the parade tomorrow.” It’s a hard-earned victory for Tatum, his teammates, and the entire organization.

Tatum averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and one steal, per game, in the five-game series. Even though he struggled with his shooting percentage, he did his job well enough to ensure the first ring for his franchise since 2008.

When a player shows such dominance in the field, it’s important that they do their victory lap. And that’s exactly what Tatum has been doing since he became the champ.

Jayson Tatum’s celebrations aren’t stopping anytime soon

The Celtics have earned every right to paint the town green and the entire squad is aware of it. It seems like Tatum didn’t only take charge of leading his team to glory, but he is also in charge of celebrating the win. Immediately after they clinched their fourth win in the series at home, Tatum yelled at the top of his lungs,

“Oh, my god. It’s a surreal feeling. We did it. WE DID IT!!”

The Celtics forward has been hyped ever since. In fact, immediately after winning his first ring, he had something else to look forward to. Tatum’s childhood friend Matthew Tkachuk, who plays for the Florida Panthers in the NHL, is on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup.

In a social media clip, he said, “Tkachuk! Yo, get it done tomorrow. One kid from St. Louis won a championship today. Let’s make it two tomorrow.” The Panthers are leading the Finals 3-2 and might be able to close the series tonight against the Oilers. For now, JT would be preparing to loosen up with his home crowd and enjoy every moment of this hard-fought victory.