Jayson Tatum Brother: Who Is the Celtics Star’s Half Sibling?

Jayson Tatum is one of the best modern-day basketball players in the world. After being drafted by the Celtics as the third overall pick, JT has gone on to become a household name in the country and across the world. Tatum is often seen with his mother and his son Jayson “Deuce” Christopher Tatum Jr. However, a lot of people don’t know that the Celtics star also has a brother and a sister. So, here’s everything you need to know about JT’s extended family.

Advertisement

Tatum is the son of Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole. Brandy is well known around the NBA fraternity as Mama Tatum. The mother-son duo is often seen posing for pictures with each other on Instagram. His father, however, is not a frequent feature, either on his Instagram or during his games. Justin wasn’t a part of his son’s life for quite a while. Right from his birth on March 3, 1998, Brandy was the one who raised and took care of him by herself.

Later, Justin went on to have two more kids with his current partner. So, in reality, the Celtics star has two half-siblings from his father’s side. A younger brother, Jaycob Tatum, who was born on January 27, 2004, and a younger sister, Kayden Tatum, who was born on April 30, 2014.

While Jaycob’s elder brother and father chose to play basketball, the 20-year-old decided to pursue a football career. Jaycob is currently a linebacker for Western Illinois University. Before his college commitment, he was a high school football player for the Christian Brothers College HS. During his high school stint; he won two state championships with the CBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATUM NATION (@tatum_camps)

Jayson Tatum had a rough childhood because his mother had him when she was fresh out of high school and was pursuing a degree at the St. Louis University School of Law. Despite the initial difficulties, Brandy managed to make ends meet and raised a successful NBA star. Today, her close family consists of her son and her grandson.

Even though JT isn’t as close to his father as he is to his mother, they still share a good relationship. On Jayson’s birthday on 3rd March, his father wrote a heartfelt note for him on Instagram where he stated that Jayson is “the best Dad ever” and that he is grateful for him. In response, Jayson left a heart emoji in the comments of the post.