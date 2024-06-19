Jayson Tatum Dazzles With $362,435 Richard Mille Whilst Leading Celtics to 18th Title

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

During the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was in the mood to show off a little. On the court, he demonstrated his all-around ability, playing as a facilitator in Games 1 and 2 before turning into a scorer in Games 3 onwards, leading his team to its 18th championship. Off it, he was seen showing off his incredible watch collection, of which, one even caught the eye of timepiece enthusiasts.

For Game 1 of the series in Boston, Tatum showed up at the TD Garden wearing an all-black suit, and a diamond-studded necklace, complimenting it with a staggering Richard Mille RM 07 watch on his wrist. The phenomenal timepiece with a baby blue dial and yellow strap was unmissable and even took the sheen off the rest of his outfit.

Tatum sporting a Richard Mille RM-07 pic.twitter.com/vUYIMyIMqP — NBAFan (@NBABigFan35) June 19, 2024

The incredible watch with the same color combination is a rare find, so much so, that a website selling luxury timepieces has one listed at $362,435. The price is steep, but Tatum can certainly afford it, especially considering the contract he is set to sign before long.

Jayson Tatum to get biggest contract in NBA history

Last year, the Celtics handed Jaylen Brown a five-year, $303.7 million contract extension, the biggest contract in NBA history. However, the record is set to last less than 12 months.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the franchise is reportedly set to offer Jayson Tatum a five-year, $315 million contract extension, making him the recipient of the biggest deal in league history.

The supermax contracts for both forwards are well-deserved rewards for turning the Celtics’ fortunes around after joining forces in 2017. Since drafting the duo in back-to-back years, they’ve competed in five Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals.

It took them seven years to win the title, but the floodgates are now open and they’ll be contenders to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy as long as Brown and Tatum remain on the roster.

On the opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season at the TD Garden, Tatum will receive his first championship ring and watch the championship banner get hoisted into the arena’s rafters. He’ll hope it’s the first of many for him and not a flash in the pan like the last time the Celtics won a title in 2008.