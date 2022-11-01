Jayson Tatum Can’t Touch A Single Penny of His $163 Million Contract, Due to a Pact With His Mother

Oct 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) has words with the official during the first half against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum is by far one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA today. The 6’8″ forward is the man to watch out for on the Boston Celtics.

Given how incredible he has been, it comes as no surprise that Gang Green has long-term plans for him. Especially considering they handed him a massive $163 million contract not too long ago.

That is a lot of money, to say the least. A lot of money that Tatum has been told he cannot spend.

Jayson Tatum has struck a deal with his mom that prevents him from spending the money he gets from the Celtics

$163 million is no laughing matter. The Celtics have decided to invest a lot in Jayson Tatum.

Nevertheless, it cannot be said that JT doesn’t deserve the money. However, in a strange turn of events, he isn’t allowed to spend any of it, thanks to a deal he made with his mother.

“We had a deal that I couldn’t spend the money I make from the Celtics, that we had to live off of endorsements.” Jayson Tatum speaks on his mom being involved in his financial decisions since being in the NBA. (via ⁦@boardroom⁩) pic.twitter.com/0RtlXFZBRz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 1, 2022

Jayson made the deal with his mom before he got drafted. Which raises the question, what money does he spend?

Well, while he can’t touch his contract money, his mom has permitted him to live off the money he makes on endorsements. Needless to say, Tatum goes all out with that.

Tatum once $500k on a Richard Mille watch

Jayson must make a lot of money from endorsements. After all, he did spend a whopping $500,000 on a Richard Mille watch to celebrate his 24th birthday.

Jayson Tatum is celebrating his 24th birthday with a new all-white Richard Mille … that cost $500K!! https://t.co/VSoHOQyn2D — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2022

Safe to say Tatum has some expensive tastes. Lucky for him, his mother’s deal doesn’t stop him from spending his endorsement money.

