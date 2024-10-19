Jayson Tatum Jumper: Veteran ESPN Analyst Explains How Changed Mechanics Will Impact the Celtics Star

Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes a shot before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum has changed his shooting mechanics over the off-season, which has raised concerns among some NBA analysts. The change is subtle enough for many to ignore. However, veteran media analyst Tim Legler cautioned about a setback concerning the new shot during his discussion with NBA columnist, Marc Stein, on the All NBA podcast.

Legs broke down how the changes would impact Tatum amid his shooting struggles.

The former NBA star said that the change that Tatum has made is minor, with the new mechanics allowing a faster release by a fraction of a second. But he suggested that this small change could have a big impact on the 2024 NBA Champion’s shot quality.

Initially, Legler pointed out the problem with Tatum’s shot that troubled him during last year’s postseason. He said,

“The hitch is Jayson Tatum, particularly on catch and shoot’s, is dropping the ball from where he catches it, down by his waist before he then starts the upward motion…it’s quarter of a count longer to get it off… “

The 57-year-old admitted that Tatum has fixed this hitch, which allowed defenders just that extra bit of time to contest his shots. This might allow the Celtics star to release more uncontested shots and improve his efficiency. Legler added,

“I’ve seen videos side by side, I have compared it. [The new shot] is slightly better to my trained eye…It’s slightly quicker.”

However, Legs thinks that it will be difficult to comment on the effectiveness of the change without looking at a sizable sample size during the season. But his biggest worry is that Tatum will revert to his previous form under high pressure situations.

That might take his shooting form back to where it was.

Last season, JT shot well during the regular season with a 47.1 FG% and 37.6 3-pt%. But during the playoffs these numbers tanked dramatically. This led to Tatum struggling to get consistent minutes during the Paris Olympics as well.

Tatum struggled with his shot during the 2024 Playoffs

Coming into the 2024 playoffs, many expected Tatum to lead the Celtics to the championship. But his shooting truly let him down. Across 19 games in the postseason, he shot 42.7% from the field and 28.3% from behind the arc.

The numbers were even worse during the Celtics’ Finals run. Tatum shot an abysmal 38.8% from the field and 26.3% on 3-pointers. Luckily, Jaylen Brown came to the rescue, helping lead the Celtics across the line.

It is uncertain whether Tatum’s changed mechanics will lead to a positive or negative outcome. But as the regular season progresses, it will be easier to see how it impacts the Celtics star.

