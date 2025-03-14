Tim Legler Calls Stephen Curry “Revolutionary”, Doesn’t Think It’s Crazy to Include Warriors Superstar in GOAT Debate

Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) and guard Stephen Curry (30) share a laugh during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry has shot his way into the record books and into the hearts of millions. The recently turned 37-year-old marches towards yet another NBA Championship as he and the Warriors ride a six-game win streak. Many have already started talking about Curry in the widely debatable GOAT argument. Former player Tim Legler has now joined the conversation as a stark Curry supporter for that title.

Legler made a case for the Dubs superstar on this morning’s ESPN Get Up.“The amount of offense that Steph Curry has created without touching the basketball is really unparalleled in this league,” said the retired pro.

Legler later admitted that, in his mind, the GOAT debate would always come down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James. “I’m an MJ guy,” Legler added.

That said, Legler still stood by his stance that Curry “could have an argument” for GOAT status. Curry’s dynamic offense, particularly his unmatched range and accuracy from behind, has given defenses nightmares for over a decade. Legler would even call Curry’s accomplishments at this point in his career “revolutionary.”

“I don’t think it’s crazy. He’s a revolutionary player, and I think that’s what it takes to get into that conversation,” stated Legler.

It’s not just Curry’s incredible ability to put the rock in the hoop that gives him this potential GOAT badge. Legler pointed out that The Chef also has two league MVPs and four NBA titles to his name, the type of credentials “you need on your resume to get into that conversation.”

Fortunately for Curry, his latest accomplishment will only add further prestige to his already decorated career.

Curry’s name is already etched into the record books forever

Earlier this week, Curry joined an exclusive club when he surpassed 25,000 points, joining the likes of LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter, and dozens of other legends.

Even more impressive was what Curry did last night against the Kings. The Chef became the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 three-pointers. The best part? He got to do it in front of DubNation.

Curry has been playing inspired ball ever since Jimmy Butler joined the Warriors at the trade deadline. The Warriors are 13-1 since Butler joined the team. His addition could be the missing ingredient in Curry’s quest for a fifth championship ring. If he gets it, there’s a real chance that the GOAT debate will no longer be between just LeBron and MJ.