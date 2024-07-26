Jayson Tatum Meme: Has the Celtics Star Seen the Jokes About His Copied Celebrations Following NBA Finals Win?

After 16 years, the Boston Celtics were finally able to return to their glory days after securing the 2024 NBA Championship, thanks to Jayson Tatum and Co. But despite winning the NBA Finals, Tatum was trolled endlessly on the Internet after the conclusion of the Celtics’ campaign over his celebrations. Now, we finally have a response from JT about those very memes.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tatum was asked if he had seen the memes about his celebrations following the title win being identical to iconic lines by other stars. Chuckling at the question initially, the Celtics star said.

“I have [seen the memes]. The internet is a great place. As they say, the internet is undefeated. I’ve had a good time laughing at seeing all the memes and things like that.”

Jayson Tatum on if he’s seen the memes of him imitating people: “Yeah, I’ve seen them. The internet is undefeated as they say. I’ve had a good time laughing at the memes” pic.twitter.com/G4yC1OBYV0 — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) July 25, 2024

The jokes were supposed to poke fun at JT’s attempt to manufacture iconic moments by copying some iconic lines of the past. This attempt seemed fake and corny to many fans.

But instead of getting offended, the Celtics forward was nothing but a good sport about the memes. He was able to laugh at himself and be part of the fun, rather than objecting to it.

While JT has been quite positive about the memes and the trolling, fans, on the other hand, haven’t been that gracious. The five-time All-Star received a lot of backlash for copying the celebrations of others.

Jayson Tatum kicked off the Finals win celebrations by copying Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett’s reaction after winning the title back in ‘08. He followed that up with Stephen Curry’s iconic ‘What they gon say now’ line after the Warriors defeated the Celtics to win the 2022 NBA title

He even threw in Kanye West’s ‘I guess we’ll never know’ catchphrase into the mix. Therefore, fans have been calling him out for not having any original celebrations.

Even the Sports Illustrated cover that had JT imitating Leonardo DiCaprio’s pose from The Great Gatsby was heavily criticized.

Jayson Tatum not beating the allegations pic.twitter.com/TDTNW5Llyl — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) July 25, 2024

But despite all the heat and flak he has received on the internet, Tatum has been simply untethered by it. The Celtics had been trying to win a title for the past few years.

Therefore, getting trolled over lack of originality in celebrations would be the last thing that would keep Tatum up at night.