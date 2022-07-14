“Jayson Tatum mentioned Kevin Durant and LeBron James but didn’t list Wiggins and Butler”: NBA Twitter reacts as the ECF MVP reveals the players he likes going against

In a recent Twitter Q&A, Jayson Tatum revealed the list of players from his own position that he liked playing against.

Jayson Tatum has been impressive in the first five seasons of his career. Taking on the leadership role for the Boston Celtics early on, the former Duke Blue Devil has had a solid career, so far.

Since being drafted in 2017, JT has been selected to 3 All-Star teams, and 2 All-NBA Teams, helped the Cs make it to the ECF twice, and even won the inaugural Eastern Conference Finals MVP hardware this past playoff.

In this 2022 postseason, Tatum put the team on his back as he led Ime Udoka and co. to the NBA Finals by sweeping Kevin Durant and the Nets in the first round, upsetting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champions in the second round, and finally defeated Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat in a tough 7-game series.

Having played against these superstars at the highest level since 2018, these players are some of the favorite stars Tatum loves to play against. And that is exactly what the forward answered to a Twitter user.

NBA Twitter reacts as Jayson Tatum lists the stars he likes playing against

Tatum conducted a Q&A on his Twitter. Among the several questions he received, one of them was from user @TylerCornellNBA, that read:

Who’s your favorite player to play against?

To which, the 24-year-old answered:

Kd, bron, Melo, kawhi….. basically best players at my position

As soon as he tweeted it out, NBA Twitter blew up with varied reactions.

Whether one likes this list or not, whenever Tatum plays against these stars, it is bound to be an entertaining duel.

