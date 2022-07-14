Basketball

“Jayson Tatum mentioned Kevin Durant and LeBron James but didn’t list Wiggins and Butler”: NBA Twitter reacts as the ECF MVP reveals the players he likes going against

“Jayson Tatum mentioned Kevin Durant and LeBron James but didn’t list Wiggins and Butler”: NBA Twitter reacts as the ECF MVP reveals the players he likes going against
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners, sharing a diss track on LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker on Instagram
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Jayson Tatum mentioned Kevin Durant and LeBron James but didn’t list Wiggins and Butler”: NBA Twitter reacts as the ECF MVP reveals the players he likes going against
“Jayson Tatum mentioned Kevin Durant and LeBron James but didn’t list Wiggins and Butler”: NBA Twitter reacts as the ECF MVP reveals the players he likes going against

In a recent Twitter Q&A, Jayson Tatum revealed the list of players from his own…