Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners, sharing a diss track on LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker on Instagram

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a movie star but he isn’t a rapper. That didn’t deter him from sharing a track that dissed NBA greats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is slowly inching towards claiming the title of the best player in the league but before that, he wants to let the world know he doesn’t care about the rest.

The evidence for our statement? The fact that he shared a diss track of all things on his Instagram story says everything you need to know.

The Greek Freak doesn’t care about civility or pleasantries, if he doesn’t like you, he will let it be known. Although his childish demeanor leads us to believe that this could be nothing more than a harmless share, we have our doubts.

While dad jokes may be his forte, he is no child. As he edges towards his 30s, he needs to solidify his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

A simple diss track might have layers of nuance and Giannis sharing it is a sign.

Giannis Antetokounmpo brings out the guns in the form of diss tracks

So, what was so great about the diss track? The track centered around the fact that Giannis has been THE guy.

The lyrics diss Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Giannis and the Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit to win four straight and take home their first championship in 50 years.

The track also dissed the Lakers and their “Bubble championship”. In case you want to know what the bars were.

“CP where you at get back, cause your championship got snatched.

D-Book where you at get back, you was talking all crazy what’s that.

Talk facts, let’s be honest: ain’t nobody that’s better than Giannis.

50-point game six, yeah I got it.

I’m a Greek legend like Adonis.

Lakers won in the bubble, we won when it’s real.

I put on 50 pounds, and can’t nobody stop me,

When they see me going downhill, you better move, hope you gotta will.”

Talk about a stamp of authority. Giannis will bring the firepower this season, expect the bucks to come firing on all cylinders.

