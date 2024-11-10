Jayson Tatum Moves On From “Kid’s Watch” Fiasco, Styles $160,000 De Bethune DB28 Timepiece

NBA stars are often keen luxury watch collectors and Jayson Tatum is no different. The Celtics star has managed to build a varied collection that includes some impressive pieces. While he does indulge in the usual Rolexs and Audemars, he seemingly isn’t just restricted to them.

He was seen showing off his gorgeous De Bethune piece.

Advertisement

Instagram page Insane Luxury Life revealed Tatum was wearing a De Bethune DB28 watch during a press conference. The watch immediately catches the eye because of its blue bezel and its white strap, a combination that perfectly combines modern elements with fine craftsmanship.

It is understandable why Tatum bought this piece. After all, De Bethune’s patented floating lugs system ensures that the 6ft 8″ forward enjoys the lightweight feel of the watch. The dials and, the mechanical touch on top of the bold blue is stunning and suits Tatum well.

The case of the watch is made up of mirror-polished Grade 5 Titanium while the glass is made of sapphire crystal. The dial of the watch resonates a brilliant bluish hue. It has Milky Way patterns, gilded with 24-carat gold leaf while the Hands are made of blue-famed steel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

The De Bethune DB 28 is currently retailing at $160,000. As per the official website of de Bethune, the watch is crafted in its typical avant-garde style, which is in line with many of its classic watches.

The brilliant timepiece can fit in multiple dressing styles and is bound to stand out because of its appealing colors. Rest assured, it won’t be mistaken as a kid’s watch!

When Tatum’s Richard Millie timepiece was called a kid’s watch

Early October this year, the Celtics were in Abu Dhabi for their preseason games. During one of the press conferences, Tatum was wearing an unconventional timepiece. However, a journalist thought the vibrant yellow strap and the pink color of the crown made it look like a kid’s watch. The reporter candidly remarked,

“I have to ask this, is that a real watch you’re wearing.? It looks like a kid’s watch or something.”

But what Tatum was wearing was far from a kid’s watch. He was donning a Richard Mille RM 0701 piece, renowned for its ceramic style. The baby blue dial of the watch can give an impression of it being a kid’s watch but it aims to reflect the ever-expanding horizons of the modern fashion scene.

Tatum also wore the same piece during the press conference after the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Finals Game 1 win. He clearly has impeccable taste and isn’t afraid to experiment and doesn’t believe in owning the usual outliers.