Jayson Tatum Reveals He Was ‘Sick To His Stomach’ When He Found Out His Girlfriend Was Pregnant With Deuce Tatum

Jayson Tatum could not believe that his girlfriend was pregnant when he was 19, claiming he was ‘sick to his stomach’.

Jayson Tatum entered the 2017 NBA Draft as the top ranked forward in his class coming out of Duke University. At merely 19 years of age, he was drafted 3rd overall to the Boston Celtics, the same summer the team would bring both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward into the fold.

However, prior to Tatum even making it to the league, his way of living would change in an instant when he found out that his girlfriend was pregnant. This was when he was still at Duke. His mother, Brandy, also had Tatum when she was a teenager so she was quite understanding of the situation but this didn’t stop Jayson from being a bit distraught.

While on the Graham Bensinger Show, he would be asked about what his reaction was to him finding out that his girlfriend was pregnant. Safe to say that he wasn’t ready to be a father initially.

Jayson Tatum revealed he was sick to his stomach upon finding out that he was going to be a father soon

“I got sick to my stomach. This was a week or 2 before school was ending. So in my mind, I was like, ‘You’re about to leave Duke, get ready for the Draft, live my life.’ And then it’s like, no, you’re about to have a kid. I was selfish at first. I was more worried about being drafted than I was about being a dad.”

Jayson Tatum didn’t even reveal to teams that he was expecting a child as he thought it would hurt his draft stock. However, as time went on, he was forced to tell people in the Celtics organization, such as Brad Stevens, as he would have to miss a game to be there for the birth of his child.

Of course now, Deuce Tatum and his father, Jayson, are inseparable. The two are constantly seen together at games with Deuce taking to the hardwood and being in the Boston locker room.

Who is Deuce Tatum’s mother?

Deuce Tatum’s mother is Jayson Tatum’s high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell. Jayson and Toriah met when they attended the same prep school in Missouri, Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Couer.

The two aren’t dating currently but are both a part of their son’s life, as they live in the same city, Boston.

