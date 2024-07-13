Jayson Tatum Reveals the 4-Word Message He Had For Jaylen Brown On The Finals Podium Following Celtics’ Championship Win

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s heroics helped the Boston Celtics dispatch the Dallas Mavericks in five games and win a record-breaking 18th NBA title. Tatum led the team in points, assists, and rebounds, but Brown’s stellar effort on both ends of the court helped him win the 2024 Finals MVP award. Despite losing the coveted prize to his teammate, Tatum had no qualms about it.

On the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, the forward revealed his heartfelt message to Brown as he lifted the Finals MVP award. He recalled that they didn’t speak until the team gathered for the trophy presentation as they were surrounded by his family after the final buzzer went off. Reminiscing what transpired, Tatum said,

“I didn’t even get to JB until honestly he got the Finals MVP award trophy and he was like,’ Yo, I couldn’t have done without JT’ and that’s when we shook hands and I was just like, ‘I love you bro’”

While the debate rages on about who the better player is or who the face of the Celtics is, the duo are quietly going about their business and acknowledging that neither would be in their respective positions without the other. The duo have always had great mutual respect and understand that they complement each other perfectly.

Brown explained the dynamics behind the duo with Tatum

During an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast in 2019, Jaylen Brown explained why he and Jayson Tatum have always had terrific chemistry. The reigning Finals MVP revealed that while he operates aggressively, Tatum is a bit laid-back. He said,

“I’m more aggressive, Tatum is more laid-back… And that’s kind of how our personalities (are). He’ll probably say I’m more outside-of-the-box, and he’s probably a little more cut and simple — just keep it simple. So in a weird way it kind of works, because we lack what each other has. In a weird way, we’ve got an understanding of each other, a respect for each other.”

Tatum and Brown’s ability to appreciate and accommodate each other has been the key to their success. Neither has let ego drive a wedge between them and the culture they’ve set has translated into a period of sustained success for the Celtics. Having ended Boston’s 16-year wait for an NBA title, the duo is now aiming to turn the team into a dynasty and add a few more rings to their collection.