Jayson Tatum Sends Rivals a Message, Reminds Them He is Only 26: “Haven’t Seen the Best Version”

Jayson Tatum has had a great year so far. He made the All-NBA First Team (his third in a row), won the NBA Championship (leading his team in total points, rebounds, and assists), and topped it all off with a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. However, Tatum is just getting started.

He reminded the NBA community of just that.

A run like the one JT just had this year is expected to establish a player as the best in the league. But it didn’t have the same effect for JT as he still received a lot of flak after his NBA Championship win.

Surprisingly, he isn’t fazed by it and believes that the best version of him is yet to come. While speaking with CNBC at the NBA Media Day, Tatum sent out a message for his rivals.

He said, “At 26 and I guess as accomplished as I am, I just always feel like, overall, I can still get better…You haven’t seen the best version of Jayson Tatum.”

“I’m only 26, I should continue to keep getting better.”

Tatum is motivated to do more in the upcoming season than he did during his championship run. The 26-year-old doesn’t seem to be content by just winning a single championship.