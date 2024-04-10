Jayson Tatum Shakes His Head In Disappointment Over The Celtics Receiving 0 Free Throws Against The Bucks

Credits: Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) argues with referee Tony Brothers (25) about the possession of the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The five-game winning streak of the Boston Celtics has come to an end following their 91-104 away defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. The visitors receiving 0 free throws played a key role behind their defeat as Jayson Tatum expressed his disbelief. The 26-year-old shook his head in disappointment during the post-game interview while elaborating his viewpoint.

“Another day in the NBA,” he said publicly while voicing his frustration. The Celtics’ talisman however cited the quickly approaching postseason as the major contributor to this situation. He hinted at how the franchise might face several such instances during the playoffs, forcing them to stay prepared.

Amidst the indications, the Celtics seemingly failed to bring their best even after establishing their status as title contenders. They trailed by 19 points by the end of the first half before eventually succumbing to the pressure. As per NBA.com, the visitors went 17/34 from within the paint scoring 34 points compared to the hosts’ 40 points, further showcasing their shortcomings.

Yet, zero free throws in 48 minutes remains a bit absurd, considering the nature of the modern game. Hence, it led to the Celtics reaching a historical feat as they became the first-ever NBA team not to receive a single free throw in a game. This certainly marked a day to forget for the away side as they stayed focused on the postseason after securing the top seed in the East.

As for the Bucks, this ended their 4-game losing streak, restoring faith amongst the home audience. Interestingly, they also struggled to earn free throws before eventually securing two points from two attempts. Nonetheless, the clash pointed toward the anticipated arrival of the playoffs as the NBA fans certainly took notice.