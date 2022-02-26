“JBA was not the end, I’m not giving up until I end up on a Division I college basketball team”: Former Junior Basketball Association player Francis Mensah sets his goals after getting eligibility back from NCAA

One of the stars from the one-year wonder league – JBA, Francis Mensah Jr., is again eligible to play Division I Basketball.

Francis Mensah Jr. is a 22-year-old basketball player from Newark, New Jersey. Playing in Malcolm X Shabazz High School in 2017, he led New Jersey in rebounds (18) along with 15 points per game.

Due to the lack of film and clips of those high-school games, the then 17-year-old did not get any scholarship from any Division I college. It was the same year that LaVar Ball decided to start the Junior Basketball Association.

Mensah joined the New York Ballers team as a 6’4″ forward. This dream of playing professional basketball just after high school lured many aspiring talented individuals like him, unbeknownst to the fact that the league will not be able to live up to the promises made by the Ball family.

As that league ended with year, it left many players almost no option to play professional basketball, they weren’t even eligible to play for college anymore as NCAA had made it pretty clear for everyone before joining JBA.

Many people had to change career paths because of LaVar Ball’s disastrous experiment. But Francis kept his basketball dream alive. The first of a few things he said while talking to us was,

“JBA was not the end, I’m not giving up until I end up on a division I college basketball team.”

Francis Mensah Jr. is cleared to play Division I basketball by NCAA

Mensah Jr. hasn’t had much success finding a pro-basketball gig since the JBA closed down in 2018. Now the youngster attends Rutgers University, pursuing Psychology Majors. A junior as of now, he hopes to represent his University’s Basketball team in the coming years.

“I currently attend Rutgers New-Brunswick, majoring in Psychology. I train every day in the gym perfecting my skills, waiting for another opportunity. Having spoken to head coach Steve Pikiell, and assistant coach Brandin Knight for Rutgers Men’s Basketball, I think any player will be lucky to have them as a coach and a mentor.” Mensah said.

The man has achieved his eligibility back from NCAA and hopes to play Division I basketball soon.

He continued, “If I did not join the JBA, for sure I would be at a Division 1 college playing basketball. But I do not have any regrets because I know everything happens for a reason, and it’s never too late to achieve a goal even if it may seem impossible. As I have now achieved the eligibility to compete at NCAA Division-I, I am sure, that I will soon make it to the Rutgers’ Basketball team.”

Francis has even changed his practice routines over the years to transition into a traditional guard rather than a stretch big. A guard who is big on rebounds can be useful for any team.

Mensah is eagerly waiting to get back on the court as soon as possible. If any college basketball team is in need of a complete package on the court, he just might be your guy.