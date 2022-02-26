“Stephen Curry becomes the 7th player to dish out 1000+ assists, with Klay Thompson being the recipient”: The Splash Brothers join the ranks of iconic pairs like John Stockton and Karl Malone, Tony Parker, and Tim Duncan

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry achieves yet another feat becomes the seventh player to dish out 1000+ assists to a single teammate.

The Warriors are back, and leading them from the front is the Golden Boy Stephen Curry. After being out of the title contention for two seasons, the Dubs have shown us their championship DNA. The Warriors face their biggest threat in the Chris Paul and Devin Booker duo of Phoenix Suns.

However, Dub Nation has the other half of the Splash Brother Klay Thompson back on the hardwood. The Warriors guard missed two and a half seasons due to unfortunate injuries. Nonetheless, Thompson is steadily returning to his original self, giving us glimpses of his magnificent shooting.

A recent stat on Reddit revealed Curry becoming the seventh player to dish out 1000+ assists to a single teammate, and the receiver is none other than Thompson. The Splash Brothers make for one of the best backcourts in NBA history, being the game changers in the current era.

Other duos to make this iconic list include John Stockton and Karl Malone, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Durant.

Stephen Curry’s passing ability has been on a regular display off-late.

In the Warriors’ recent win, Curry had 14-assists, two assists shy of matching his career-high. The former unanimous MVP is averaging an impressive 6.5 APG, which is the most since the 2016-17 season, not counting the 2019-20 season since Curry played only five games in that.

Over the years, the Warriors superstar has received criticism from certain factions regarding his ability to fulfill the role of the ideal point guard. Many believe Curry fulfills the role of an SG rather than a PG. Draymond Green is the unsung point guard of the Warriors.

However, the following stats certainly rubbish this theory.

John Stockton to Karl Malone – 1,572

Tony Parker to Tim Duncan – 1,533

Russell Westbrook to Kevin Durant – 1,465

Chris Paul to Blake Griffin – 1,157

Steve Nash to Amar’e Stoudemire – 1,155

Mike Conley to Marc Gasol – 1,121

Chris Paul to David West – 1,120

Stephen Curry to Klay Thompson – 1,000

Curry may not keep the ball much in his hands like the quintessential PG. However, he accounts for some of the top assists in the last decade. The reigning scoring champion is best known for his no-look dimes.

An all-time leader in 3-pointers made, the only thing missing from Curry’s trophy cabinet to make him a top 10 all-time is a Finals MVP.