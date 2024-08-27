Jeanie Buss Wants Bronny James To Be Given Time To Prove He Deserves To Be A Laker

Ever since the Lakers picked Bronny James in this year’s NBA draft, there has been so much speculation about his potential. The latest to share her perspective is franchise President Jeanie Buss.

On AM 570 LA Sports, Buss urged the Lakers fans to give Bronny the time he deserves to prove himself. She acknowledged that the 19-year-old’s work ethic and determination to carve out his own identity had already impressed the franchise.

Buss also praised the teenager’s ability to handle the pressure of being the son of the iconic LeBron James. The 62-year-old Lakers President believed these qualities could set a new standard for the organization.

“We have to let the kid have an opportunity to play and prove that he should be in a Laker uniform. And everything that we’ve seen from him and about him and his work ethic, just some of the things he’s had to overcome being the son of a big star. He works hard, he’s dedicated. He really wants to do this. And if we can have a roster of players with that same mentality, then I think the sky is the limit.”

The Lakers have struggled to establish a clear identity since their 2020 championship win. For instance, their lack of faith in their draft picks for most of this decade often frustrated the fans. Bronny’s arrival signals a shift in this trend.

The franchise showed trust in him and offered a 4-year contract worth $7.9 million. The eldest son of LeBron James could also become a central figure in the player development system the new head coach, JJ Redick, aims to implement.

However, there remains skepticism about how much of this opportunity is based on Bronny’s talent. His freshman season with the USC Trojans was underwhelming. The young shooting guard averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances.

His four appearances in the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League also failed to impress his critics. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game for the Lakers. Fans were upset as they struggled to find any standout aspect in his gameplay.

This raised further questions about his quality as an NBA player. Many argued that Bronny might not have made enough talent to get into the league without King James’ influence.

Buss’ recent comments consequently did little to sway the supporters, who expressed their disappointment by booing her. Fortunately for Bronny, he has developed a thick skin to handle the negativity surrounding him.

How does Bronny James deal with criticism?

The Akron Hammer once told ESPN that his eldest son never cared much about others’ opinions of him. He brought this mindset into his professional life as well.

“He doesn’t care… He doesn’t give a f—… He does not care about nobody. He doesn’t even listen to that stuff. He’s like the coolest… Everything that’s being said about him, he really does not care.”

James revealed that though he has built a $1 billion empire over his career, Bronny is not affected by it in any way and is very humble.

“Just imagine if you were a kid, you were born into a situation where your dad was super famous, super wealthy and you the kid still had the drive to want to be able to accomplish things for yourself… I personally don’t know if I would’ve been able to do that if the roles were reversed.”

This highlighted Bronny’s unwavering focus from the start, positioning him well to handle critics and maintain his confidence. The key question now is how quickly he can hone his skills to compete at the NBA level.