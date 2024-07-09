Jeff Teague Rejects The Idea Of Bronny James Taking Any Of Austin Reaves’ Minutes

Bronny James may finally be in the NBA, but now, there is a very different question on the horizon – will he spend his first year in the G League, or get to play for the Los Angeles Lakers? During his recent appearance on The Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague was asked just this question. And in his strong response, he made it clear that he doesn’t believe Bronny can take a certain guard’s place on the roster.

On the show, the three panelists discussed when they believe Bronny will get to play his first NBA game. Here, Teague agreed with his hosts that James Jr. would get to be on the court with his father within the first 10 games of the season. However, he didn’t believe that it would be on his merit as a player.

Explaining his point of view, he just didn’t see him usurping either of the Lakers’ key guards, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell, in the rotation. Being beyond outspoken on this matter, he said,

“He [Bronny] going to be in the G League… Bro he’s not going to play over Austin Reaves… He’s going to get in the game, [but], he not going to play! He going to get in the game… He might play the first game of the season”

Jeff Teague seemed to be extremely sure that Bronny James won’t be getting consistent minutes for the Lakers anytime soon. Instead, he would likely be played in short bursts for a long time, while he alternated between the G League in the NBA.

Both, the former NBA man’s words, and the schedule he set down for Bronny James, are harsh, to say the least. However, the fact of the matter is, while the 19-year-old has potential, he is still very raw as a prospect.

His performance in the California Classic against the Sacramento Kings displayed just this aspect of his situation. While James Jr. showed brilliant flashes of his potential, he ultimately finished the game with 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal, while shooting just 2 of 9 overall.

As it did with so many other players in the NBA, Bronny needs time to settle, and acclimatize to the NBA, a process that the G League would only help with. Until that happens, it would be unfair to the rookie to place any kind of expectations on his young shoulders.