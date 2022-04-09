“Jeremy Lin parlayed a math scholarship into a decade of NBA basketball!”: When Linsanity addressed the graduating class of Harvard about things outside of accomplishments

Jeremy Lin is more than just a Linsanity meme – he has done more for the community than just dribble a ball.

Class Day is the annual celebration exclusively for graduating Harvard College students. Since 1968, the seniors have invited a special guest to address the class, who sometimes also happen to be College alumni. This year, it was NBA fan favorite Jeremy Lin’s turn.

Lin’s time in the NBA will be best remembered for his awesome displays of fearless basketball in New York – or the time when he waved away Kobe Bryant to drill a three. But pigeonholing him into just that would be denying the world what he has done.

He’s been philanthropic throughout his career, and vocally against the systemic racism that still is rampant in the country. A devout Christian too, Lin has never shied away from speaking about the effect it has had on him.

His origin story was unique – while everyone was either a Black or white Athlete, he was a minority

The Bay area harbors a lot of Asian immigrants – Jeremy Lin was one of them. He loved playing basketball just like the next guy, but he was much better than every one of them. But since he was Asian in a sport where they didn’t play much, he got a lot of attention.

The attention did not stop when he entered the league – his stock kept climbing. To the outside world, it looked like he had made it – it could not be further from the truth. Lin felt shaky before every game, eager to match the expectations on him.

After being let go by his home team Golden State Warriors, Lin swapped the beaches for theater. His move to the Knicks brought him to the fore – he came to be known as Linsanity from thence.

Jeremy Lin is a beacon of hope for all Asian born people in the States

The most famous Asian player since Yao Ming, Jeremy knew it was up to him to carry basketball as a dream for all these people.

Towards the end of his career, he realized something – running behind accomplishments made him lose sight of what was truly important. The man whose image searches looks like the Barbershop from GTA Online, Jeremy Shu-How Lin has given hope to young Asian immigrants about playing in the NBA.

“After being at the top of the world with Linsanity, I can tell you that success without community is meaningless. Getting somewhere without being able to bring someone up with you isn’t worth it.” Lin said, in his speech to the class of 2022. Words that come from the heart, and from experience.

