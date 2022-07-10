“Jerry West calls Michael Jordan the epitome of a basketball player!”: Lakers legend praises the Billionaire Charlotte Hornets owner, refers to him as his brother

We all love it when a player praises another one. Love across the NBA fraternity is wholesome, this time it’s Jerry West for Michael Jordan.

The NBA fraternity can sometimes be wholesome and fun. As illustrated by this latest interaction between Jerry West and a reporter.

Often times our favorite players have their favorite players. For Jerry West, the answer is overwhelmingly simple. It’s none other than Michael Jordan.

Yes, the Lakers legend, or our beloved man on the logo, chose the Bulls legend as his favorite player of all time. We don’t mean the greatest, although, and arguably so, it should be Michael.

For all intents and purposes, Jerry West’s answer comes with good reason. The two may never have played against each other, however, they have been a part of the NBA front office for years.

They would have interacted several times over the last few decades and their budding friendship is quite evident when Jerry speaks of Michael with high regard.

Jerry West speaks on his favorite player of all-time 🙌 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/JlDIgICw6E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2022

Jerry West calls Michael Jordan his brother and heaps of endless praise

Well, Jerry’s kind words were not nearly enough, to sum up, his unending love for Michael.

West said that “Michael epitomizes what I think is a great basketball player!“. Keep in mind, that Jerry played with the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, and Bill Russell.

To choose Michael above them all says a lot about his qualities and character. West also adds that as a human, it is his authenticity that he loves the most. “He never changes and that’s what I like about him the most.”

