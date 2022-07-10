“Dennis Rodman kept talking about Kim Jong Un”: Last Dance director revealed difficulties in interviewing Bulls legend for Michael Jordan documentary

Dennis Rodman is an eccentric man, and as it turns out, he was extremely difficult to interview for Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ documentary.

Dennis Rodman goes down as one of the best rebounders and defenders of all time, and he found some unique motivation from his sisters.

Rodman was brought over at Jordan’s request. He used to be a member of the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs before he joined the Bulls, and he gained a reputation for being one of the best defensive players in the league.

In fact, Rodman was part of the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ teams that Jordan used to match up against. The Pistons and Bulls had formed quite the rivalry back then.

The Pistons were notorious for playing a rough style of basketball and invented the ‘Jordan rules’ to slow down the Bulls legend. This would involve fouling him hard, holding him, bumping him, and a lot more to make him physically uncomfortable. Rodman was a major part of that.

However, when the time came, Rodman proved his worth to the Bulls and won three rings with them.

Dennis Rodman had weird requests while being interviewed for ‘The Last Dance’

Rodman made for a very interesting figure to interview for the famous ‘Last Dance’ documentary. Of course, Rodman had to be on the show for all he did during the Bulls’ run.

Direct Jason Hehir said that interviewing Dennis Rodman was like talking to a “feral cat.” “He’s not looking in the same place, he’s got those big shades on, every other sentence was going back to Kim Jong Un and how he’s going to be in history books,” Hehir revealed.

Aside from that, Rodman’s initial reaction to being interviewed wasn’t too easy to deal with either. “We’re at the London West Hollywood [hotel] and he shows up two hours late, and I’m in the lobby and my a– is hurting because I’ve been sitting on the same bench for two hours waiting for this guy,” Hehir explained. “He gets out of the car, walks over — I felt like a ghost he walked straight past me.”

“He’s like, ‘10 hours [for this documentary], huh?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I’ll give you 10 minutes,’ ” Hehir added on. “Every page of questions I have [for him to answer] is an hour. I have 11 pages for this guy and he’s saying 10 minutes.”

