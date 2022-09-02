Jerry West saves $2.5 million over Kawhi Leonard dispute following legal action

A man named Johnny Wilkes once filed a lawsuit against the LAC and Jerry West claiming to help acquire Kawhi Leonard.

After several early playoffs exit, the Los Angeles Clippers announced the acquisition of stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the summer of 2019.

During the acquisition of Kawhi, a man named Johnny Wilkes claimed that he had a verbal agreement with Jerry West to help the LA-based organisation add Leonard to their roster, for a price of $2.5 million.

Johnny Wilkes, a man claiming to know Kawhi Leonard, is suing Clippers executive Jerry West for $2.5M. Wilkes says that West agreed to pay $2.5M if he helped the Clippers sign Kawhi. The lawsuit also claims Kawhi’s Uncle was given a house & expense account as part of the deal. pic.twitter.com/iVoHfglX9o — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 14, 2020

Just a few days ago, all of Wilkes’ charges were dismissed in court.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving dealt with too many expectations in 2011

According to the judge of the case, Jon Takasugi, there was no evidence supporting Johnny’s claims.

“Accordingly, even looking at the acts and conduct of the parties, the only reasonable inference supported by the evidence is that there was not an agreement for plaintiff to be paid $2.5 million in exchange for an act or forbearance, nor did plaintiff promise to perform specific services in exchange for $2.5 million,” the judge said.

Kawhi Leonard denies Johnny Wilkes’ claims

According to judge Takasugi, who agreed with Jerry West, Wilkes’ claims were “too vague”.

“[The statements are] too vague and uncertain to support a claim that Mr. West, either in his personal capacity or on behalf of the Clippers, promised to pay plaintiff $2.5 million for his help,” Takasugi said.

Back in December of 2020, The Clippers star was interrogated by media personnel. Denying all the false allegations, Kawhi further revealed the real motive behind switching teams.

“Not at all,” Leonard said. That has nothing to do with me coming here… I’m from LA. I grew up here my whole life. Out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here.”

“Not at all. That has nothing to do with me coming here… I’m from LA. I grew up here my whole life. Out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here.” Kawhi Leonard shuts down the Johnny Wilkes rumors. pic.twitter.com/mg0sxlRXfa — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 18, 2020

Now that the organisation doesn’t have to worry about this matter, they can put their sole focus on winning games and getting home their first-ever championships.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler’s $100,000 coffee lab is giving his $60 million fortune a massive boost