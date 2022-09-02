Jimmy Butler’s $100,000 coffee lab is giving his $60 million fortune a massive boost

Jimmy Butler started a savvy business during the NBA bubble, and now, he’s taken that to greater heights, netting as much as $100,000 profits from his Bigface coffee.

The Miami Heat star is looking to lead his team back to the promise land this year. Miami had a magical run in 2020 when they came two games away from winning the title.

Of course, that was the year our world turned upside down. The Covid-19 pandemic settled in, and everything shut down, including the NBA. We finally got basketball action again when the NBA chose to shift to a temporary bubble to carry out the remainder of the season, months later.

The ‘Disney Bubble’ hosted the final regular season games, the first play-in games, and the entirety of the playoffs. During the bubble, all sorts of wild things were going on, including Jimmy Butler starting his own business.

He started selling coffee at $20 a pop, and he may have netted as much as $6,000 from the venture. However, he didn’t stop there, continuing his business now with bigger additions.

So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn’t kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard’s Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020

Jimmy Butler offers a $100,000 coffee labs as part of his new enterprise

It didn’t matter if you ordered a small, medium, or large, they were all a flat rate of $20. $20 seems like a lot for your regular cup of Java.

Now, Butler is taking it forward with Big Face Coffee. Using high end coffee machines, Big Face has now expanded into the digital market as well.

Jimmy is offering $500 NFT packages which contains four coffee varietals and one NFT artwork. He’s also offering $100,000 “rolling rolling ‘go-lab’ outfitted with high-end La Marzocco coffee machinery.”

Butler has a $60 million net worth, and he’s looking to capitalize every which way he can.

Jimmy Butler Has Officially Joined the $400+ Million Business of Selling Coffee, Starting With a $100,000 ‘Mobile Lab’https://t.co/H34aJ7psF3 — Moon’s Daughter (@Justustalking2) October 26, 2021

