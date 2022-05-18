“Jimmy Butler being related to Michael Jordan might really be true!”: Heat superstar’s insane 41-9-5-4-3 performance vs the Celtics re-ignites a strange conspiracy theory

Jimmy Butler and Michael Jordan might be related? Today’s performance brings forth the conspiracy theory back into the limelight.

Jimmy Butler and Michael Jordan might be related. Yes, this is not a joke, NBA media has constantly toyed with the idea that Michael Jordan had an illegitimate son in 1988. Jimmy Butler was born in 1989.

While the timelines may not match up, we don’t know for certain if the details are correct. This story broke out all the way back in 2016 and did not get much traction.

However, tonight’s performance is reminiscent of His Airness’ dominance on the big stage. And while we are not claiming that the conspiracy theory might be true, Butler did channel his inner Michael Jordan.

Nah. Jimmy Butler being related to Michael Jordan might really be true.. omfg — The Villain. (@uHThreaT) May 18, 2022

Only two players have averaged 28-5 and two steals, Michael Jordan and Jimmy Butler!

Butler’s performance has put a rubber stamp on his credentials as a playoff monster. His averages are only matched by Michael Jordan and that says a lot about his ability.

Players averaging 28 PPG, 5 APG, 2 SPG, and 50 FG% in a single postseason: Michael Jordan That’s it, that’s the list. pic.twitter.com/1xupOym4XY — (@HVTWpodcast) May 11, 2022

Tonight especially, his 41-9-5-4-3 stat line is something nobody has ever done and is the first time since MJ that a player has recorded 40 points, 3 steals, and 3 blocks.

Only players with 40+ points 3+ steals and 3+ blocks in a conference finals game? Michael Jordan Butler had

41 points

9 rebounds

5 assists

4 steals

3 blocks pic.twitter.com/J3cFkZC48e — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) May 18, 2022

Jimmy Butler in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/cSFihHVEma — Michael Jordan’s Burner (@jumpmanburner) May 18, 2022

Will the Miami Heat prevail under his leadership, we think they just might. But the challenge will be tough, the Boston Celtics are not an easy team by any means. Game 2 of the Conference Finals tip-off at 8:30 pm ET on Thursday.

