Jimmy Butler Media Day Hairstyle Timeline: What Hairdo Will the Heat Star Don in 2024?

Miami Heat star, Jimmy Butler, has turned NBA’s Media Day into a must-see spectacle over the last two seasons. Butler has been making a statement with his bizarre hairstyles in the past two years. It raises the question, what hairdo will the Heat star show up in 2024?

Butler’s antics began ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Heat were coming off of a decent season, in which they were atop the conference. However, they had suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler was convinced that he needed a change to spark life within himself and his team. The change came in the form of a new hairstyle, some good ol’ dreads.

“New season, new year. I’m excited, I know all the guys are excited… we’ll find a way to get done what we want to get done.” Jimmy Butler and the Heat are ready for 2022-23.#NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/kMUx11bsug — NBA (@NBA) September 26, 2022

This was the first time Butler had rocked dreadlocks in his career. The six-time All-Star didn’t have enough hair to naturally make the transition. Instead, his hair stylist instilled extensions that wouldn’t permanently damage his hair.

It didn’t take Butler long to switch back to his original hairstyle.

However, the following season resulted in Jimmy trying to outdo his dreads, which he did.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Heat were fresh off of a loss in the NBA Finals. In addition, the Heat had just lost Damian Lillard after every report indicated the Trail Blazer going to Miami. It was apparent Butler embodied that pain in his emo hair-do.

Jimmy Butler’s emo photos are top-shelf…but not the strangest we’ve seen: Weirdest NBA Media Day Photos (A Thread): pic.twitter.com/bZIlUthyHr — Frank Michael Smith (@frankmikesmith) October 6, 2023

Butler’s appearance took over social media, resulting in many jokes and memes. As a result, many found humor in the idea that broadcast companies would now have to use these pictures of him in official documents and reports.

Jimmy making sure the NBA media partners have to post this as their pic of him after he has a 40 point playoff night is the ultimate troll. Second year in a row of him trolling with his hairstyle on media day. And they can’t fine him https://t.co/VXWhQkr7sq — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) October 2, 2023

However, that never became a reality as ESPN used a 2K render of Butler. Then followed that with an old photo of the star forward.

Questions surrounding Butler’s next hairstyle

The question now revolves around what Butler has up his sleeve next. Sportsbooks have already created odds, allowing fans to make a bet on which new hairstyle they believe Jimmy will choose.

Odds for Jimmy Butler’s hairstyle on media day: Bald +265

Dyed Hair +550

Afro +550

Mohawk +650

Twisties With Low Fade +850

Buzzcut +900

Emo Hairstyle +950

Braids +1100

Manbun +1100

Dreadlocks +1100

Pigtails / Mickey Mouse Hairstyle +1200

The “Jimmy Neutron” +1400 (Via… pic.twitter.com/6KVW3hzlyS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 24, 2024

However, Butler’s most recent appearance was at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’, which features the Heat star. He graced the red carpet with cornrows.

Regardless, Butler is a wild card who doesn’t let anyone know what he’s thinking. His intention could be to troll the networks again with another wacky hairstyle.

The only way to find out what his appearance will be is to wait for the Heat’s media day, which is on Monday, September 30 at 10 AM ET.