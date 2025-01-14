Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Warriors Have No Interest in Getting Heat Star

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on from the bench during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to tread water at 12th place in the Western Conference, but the franchise doesn’t appear any closer to making a big move. Despite several notable highly-paid stars on the trade block, the Dubs have exercised patience while trying to maximize the remainder of Stephen Curry’s career.

Chandler Parsons believes the Warriors are simply uninterested in making a huge gamble on a marquee name. The team has been linked to Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, and most recently, Jimmy Butler, but Parsons explained how, if Golden State wanted to acquire one of these players, they already would have. “I think [the Warriors] have to wait right now because any deal that’s out there clearly doesn’t reach the standards of what they wanna do,” the 36-year-old said on FanDuel TV’s Run it Back.

“If Steph or Draymond said, ‘Go get Jimmy Butler or Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine,’ that deal would be done. So clearly, none of the names that we’re hearing interest the Warriors.” – @ChandlerParsons Will the Warriors find a trade that makes sense? https://t.co/EAzwqvJvpD pic.twitter.com/LgvlXjmJ8a — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 14, 2025

Parsons underlined that any deal the Warriors make would be run past Stephen Curry and Draymond Green before going through. The nine-year veteran believes that if the two stars had been more vocal about a trade, a move would have been made by now. “You don’t think if Steph or Draymond said, ‘Go get Jimmy Butler’… that deal would be done?” Parsons continued, emphasizing the pull that both Curry and Green have for the franchise.

For now, Parsons understands why the Warriors are staying put, as none of the available stars move Golden State back into contention status. Instead, the team appears to be prioritizing the development of their young talents, including Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Moses Moody, in hopes of eventually flipping them for a win-now star.

Warriors must figure out their next move

It may be fine for the Warriors to be patient for now, but the franchise will have to make a decision regarding their young players sooner rather than later. The team’s two-timeline experiment has resulted in mediocre campaigns since Golden State’s surprise title in 2022. This could force the Dubs’ hand before next month’s trade deadline.

Jonathan Kuminga is by far the franchise’s most coveted young player, so if the Warriors have any hope of acquiring a star, it will likely require parting with the 22-year-old’s services. Golden State has been incredibly cautious with the potential-filled Kuminga, and for good reason, but the young star could be the trade chip the team needs to make a real power move.

There shouldn’t be a shortage of offers for Kuminga, who has seemingly been on the trade block since he was drafted in 2021. However, Golden State will need to narrow down their options to the perfect package if the team is expected to part with their most prized young talent.