“JJ Redick, I’m on Minutes Restriction!”: Paul George Shares ‘Funny’ Conversation With Lakers Head Coach

Paul George’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers hasn’t been a success so far. The team languishes in 14th place in the East and has a 2-9 record. On a more individual level, the forward isn’t having the best time either. He’s only played five games and averaging 17.2 points, a disappointing return. His trip back home to LA didn’t go well, as the Sixers lost to the Lakers and the Clippers. While he hasn’t had much to smile about, he did chuckle at JJ Redick’s efforts to thwart him.

On the latest episode of Podcast P, George revealed he had a chance to catch up with the Lakers head coach after Philadelphia’s 116-106 loss and asked him why he had to scheme so hard against him when he knew the forward wasn’t playing at 100%. He said,

“I saw JJ after the game, and we talked and laughed a bit. Cos you know they were trapping, and sending doubles, and playing up in the pick and rolls, and I’m like ‘JJ I’m on minute restriction! Let me hoop, let me play! Like chill with the hedges and the doubles and let me hoop! I’m not there for long!'”

With Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid missing, the Lakers only had George to worry about and Redick did not let the veteran find his groove. The result was a dismal outing, where he finished with nine points on 30% shooting from the field. George attempted six three-pointers and did not bank any.

While the veteran forward was frustrated about Redick’s gameplan for him, he’s glad the rookie head coach is thriving in his new role.

PG’s conversation with Redick before the Lakers’ job

Paul George was among the handful who knew that the Lakers were eyeing JJ Redick to be the franchise’s new head coach before it became public knowledge. The nine-time All-Star wasn’t surprised about a team wanting the former Clippers guard to lead their roster and revealed on an episode of Podcast P that he had a word with him about the prospect of him taking the Lakers job. The 76ers superstar said,

“I talked with JJ before him taking that job, I got a chance to tell him, ‘Good luck, I’m rooting for you,’ putting my belief that he’ll do a great job.”

Redick’s start to life as the Lakers’ head coach has been impressive. The Lakers are 7-4 and sixth in the West, which isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but his elaborate set plays and in-game adjustments have earned him plaudits. He’s rejuvenated Anthony Davis, who’s among the early contenders to win the MVP award and is bringing the best out of Austin Reaves.

Expectations are always high for the Lakers, and under JJ Redick, they could eventually manage to meet them.