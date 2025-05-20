Agreeing With Paul George on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP Pick, Philadelphia Rapper Highlights Nikola Jokic’s Weakness

The second-round clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets came with a major subplot — the MVP race between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, the two front-runners all season. But after the Thunder’s dominant Game 7 win, where SGA dropped 35 points, the scales may now be tipping in favor of the Canadian over the three-time MVP.

Jokic’s season has been just as spectacular as Gilgeous-Alexander’s on an individual level. He’s averaged 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, leading Shai in every category except scoring. But when it mattered most—in the playoffs—the Thunder guard prevailed. SGA averaged 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Jokic posted 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. Shai also held the edge in true shooting percentage.

Gillie Da Kid, on Paul George’s Podcast P, revealed why he feels Shai is the best player in the NBA today, ahead of the Serbian, and deserves the league’s most important individual accolade.

“I think Jokic is the second-best player in the league. I think that kid (Shai) is No. 1 right now,” the famed rapper said, noting that “of course” Jokic would have the better regular season stats, since the Denver Nuggets’ offense runs through him.

George vehemently agreed with the ‘Holla Back’ artist. “They No. 1 in the West and he’s carrying a team full of young cats who ain’t done nothing in this league yet,” he said. “And putting up the numbers, the efficiency, and makes it look easy too.”

This prompted Gillie to highlight what he believes Shai does significantly better than The Joker: defense.

“Shai lock up on defense too. He playing both sides. Jokic ain’t playing no defense. He’ll try and get in your way but he got a three-inch vertical. He ain’t doing nothing, but he’s a hell of a player though. I salute Jokic,” he stated.

And Gillie wouldn’t be wrong in pointing this out. Jokic’s lack of defensive output, especially in protecting the paint and rim, was a big factor in Denver losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year’s Western Conference semifinals, and one of the reasons why they failed to get the better of Shai and OKC.

Speaking of the Wolves, they are the team standing in the way of the Thunder next. Anthony Edwards has earned the nickname “Legend Killer” after besting LeBron James and Steph Curry in the playoffs so far. But SGA is a new legend—one who is continuing to improve his game.

It should be a close and interesting matchup.