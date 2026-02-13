JJ Redick in Awe of LeBron James’ “23-Year Prime” After Historic Triple-Double

There were some who doubted whether LeBron James still had it in him before the 2025–26 season began, and while it can be argued that he has lost a small bit of edge, he remains an elite player. At 41 years old, that alone is a remarkable feat, and JJ Redick made sure to sing his praises following the Lakers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

The Lakers won 124-104, and James was the star of the show. He finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, making him the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 41 years old and 44 days.

It is almost otherworldly to see someone of James’ age playing at such a high level this season, but none of it comes down to luck. It is the result of relentless hard work, countless hours spent in the gym, and meticulous preparation for moments like this. Only those who work alongside him at the team’s facilities truly get to witness what happens behind the scenes.

“I don’t take for granted how good he is,” Redick said after the game. “I recognize that on a daily basis. The more remarkable thing is how much he cares in his 23rd year with all his accomplishments. He’s got a 23-year prime basically.”

JJ Redick on Lebron: “I don’t take for granted how good he is. I recognize that on a daily basis. The more remarkable thing is how much he cares in his 23rd year with all his accomplishments. He’s got a 23-year prime basically” pic.twitter.com/HC50xG0aR4 — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 13, 2026

A 23-year-prime. That’s probably one of the best phrases ever used to describe James’ incredible longevity. And in all honesty, although there are rumors of him considering retirement after the current campaign ends, his game on court suggests he has more time left in him.

James responded to Redick’s comments postgame, saying, “I’ve never been sorry at basketball. I’ve been good ever since I started playing it. Any given night if I need to turn it on I can turn it on.”

Of course, James may still feel tired despite performing at such a high level. After all, before this season’s Christmas game, he admitted that he would much rather stay home and watch it on television with his family. The mental and physical wear and tear is something fans cannot really see while he is out there, balling out.

What happens at the end of the season remains to be seen. For now, it’s time to kick back and enjoy LeBron’s 23rd prime year.