Christian Wood Mimics Michael Jordan’s “Shrug” While Dropping 16 Consecutive Points!  

Oct 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (35) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Wood is reminding everyone why the Mavericks were bullish on him, he dropped 16 consecutive points for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has made one of the most shrewd acquisitions during this off-season. Christian Wood has proved his doubters absolutely wrong.

Pouring in 25 points to keep the Dallas Mavericks afloat against the Phoenix Suns. While they might have lost the game and there will be question marks around the defense, there is no doubt, Christian Wood is a phenomenal offensive player.

Today was just a glimpse of what he can do. And the Mavericks should be happy about it. He scored 16 consecutive points between the second and the third quarter. And even did the Michael Jordan “Shrug”.

Christian Wood’s 25-point and 7-rebound performance is a glimpse of what’s to come

With 25 points and 7 rebounds, that’s a stat line for a starter, not even a bench player. And yet, Wood when leading the second unit put on an impeccable performance.

His 16 in a row and the Shrug should have been the highlight of the night. But the Suns managed to stage a comeback and upset the Mavs, who once led by 22.

Christian Wood is unconscious right now… 16 straight points and the MJ shrug at the end 🤷‍♂️ 🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/J7AX1Uxt6W — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 20, 2022

Lots of positives to take for both teams on both ends. And the Mavericks will be fuming from the loss but will see the silver lining that is Christian Wood.

The Luka Doncic-Christian Wood tandem is what everyone was waiting to see!

Everyone can see just how supremely talented Christian Wood is. His 25-point performance has made everyone forget about Jalen Brunson and it’s only the first game of the season. The big man’s offensive prowess is a joy to watch and we have 81 more games to see what he can do.

Christian Wood is everything the Mavericks wish they had in KP. So much more skilled as a shooter, ball handler, and short roll passer. Most talented teammate of Luka’s career. pic.twitter.com/xQDVhXRVLW — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 20, 2022

Luka Doncic will be happy to have someone who can share the offensive load with him. The two combined for 60 points tonight and there is more where that came from.

