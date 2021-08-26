“I’m not going to play with LeBron James and the Lakers!”: Damian Lillard reveals why he wouldn’t suit up for the Purple and Gold, for at least this season

Blazers’ superstar Damian Lillard reveals why he wouldn’t team up with LeBron James and the Lakers, at least for this season

The NBA offseason kicked off with the loudest rumors about two players: Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. Both the players had extraordinary seasons last year but got knocked out in the first round of playoffs. Once their teams got knocked out, everyone around the NBA world had a common consensus. It was commonly believed that these stars would ask their teams to trade them to a competitor.

Also Read: ‘I Just Couldn’t Fathom How Big He Was’: Even Michael Jordan Was Scared By Shaquille O’Neal’s Massive Frame

As it turns out, we’re 20 days into free agency, and there have been no trades made for either star. The Wizards traded their other star, Russell Westbrook, to the Lakers, and got some more support for Beal. As for Damian Lillard, all the rumors that were there at the start of the offseason, are now gone, and no possible trade options.

Damian Lillard reveals why a Lakers trade was off the table

Ever since Damian Lillard and LeBron James were spotted at a WNBA game together, there has been a lot of noise about Lillard going to the Lakers. Even after the Westbrook trade, there were people who believed that Lillard would join the Purple and Gold.

Dame squashed a fan’s hope by ‘Betting a Million’ that he won’t join the Lakers. Recently, Dame Dolla explained why he did so:

“He said ‘I would bet anybody that when the season starts, Dame’s going to be playing for the Lakers’. And the Lakers just traded for Russell Westbrook, so I’m not going to play for the Lakers. We play the same position, so (I was) like bet a million.”

“The Lakers just traded for Russell Westbrook so… I’m not going to be playing for the Lakers… so like bet a million” @Dame_Lillard always keeps it 💯😂 WATCH: https://t.co/hjq7vCDp7C pic.twitter.com/3vxvA6wf5v — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 25, 2021

Also Read: “I Hate Money”: When Dennis Rodman Purposely Lost $35K At Las Vegas To ‘Purge Himself’ Of ‘Everything That Had Meaning’ In His Life

Well, Damian Lillard explained why he broke the Lakers’ fan’s hearts this season. However, he did not rule out a trade in the future. It would be interesting to see if the Blazers can provide Lillard enough support to stay and compete for a ring.