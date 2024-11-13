mobile app bar

“Joel Embiid Will Never Win a Championship…”: Shaquille O’Neal Gets Brutally Honest About 76ers Star During Season Debut

Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Joel Embiid (R)

After weeks of anticipation, the 2-7 Sixers finally saw their franchise superstar return to the starting lineup tonight. Unfortunately, Joel Embiid couldn’t deliver according to the expectations that arose from his long-awaited return.

He failed to convert any field goals and scored all 10 of his first-half points from the charity stripe. Furthermore, the 2023 MVP looked exhausted early, requesting to be subbed out in the 1st quarter itself.

All of this added to the fact that Philadelphia is facing a double-digit deficit against the New York Knicks has frustrated Shaquille O’Neal. The four-time NBA champion did not hold back against the Cameroonian-American center, digging into him during TNT’s half-time show.

This is the fear I had for Joel Embiid. You announce arrogantly, I’m not playing back-to-backs, Ernie. I’m not injured but I’m sore. I’ll come in when I want to come back. Now, when you say things like that, you’re supposed to come back with extra energy. 0 for 3?”

O’Neal explained that it wasn’t even the inefficiency he took issue with, but the lack of aggressiveness. As a big man who played 19 seasons and faced his own share of injuries, he understands the rust that can accumulate through extended absences. But for the 2000 NBA MVP, what’s inexcusable is Embiid attempting just 3 shots in the first half.

I say this respectfully, Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and his attitude right,” Shaq added on NBA on TNT.

