“John Stockton is a Dirty B*stard!”: When Steve Kerr Just Couldn’t Hold Back His Annoyance at the Way Jazz Legend Played

Steve Kerr might be one of the best coaches in the NBA right now, and also a member of the Chicago Bulls’ legendary era. But of course, apart from this, he’s been known by fans to be a pretty chill guy.

Even during his NBA career, it was pretty difficult to get under the former sharpshooter’s skin. And even if another player got that far, it’d be darn near impossible to get a reaction out of him.

But at the end of the day, there is someone in this world for everything. And as Steve Kerr once admitted, a certain legendary Jazz point guard was his someone.

Steve Kerr once hilariously cussed out John Stockton, calling him out to be a ‘dirty’ player

During his time in the NBA, John Stockton was nothing to sneeze at.

On the offensive end of the floor, the man routinely set his teammates up perfectly. And of course, if he needed to make some big shots, he could lace a few as well. He did all of this, while also being an absolute pest on the defensive end, routinely picking the pockets of opposing players.

But, despite all his greatness, Steve Kerr was never able to get himself to like him. And it was because of one, hilarious reason.

To be fair to Stockton, he does have a point.

At the end of the day, this was an era of the NBA that was known for its physicality.

While today you can touch a player with your pinky and foul them, back then, you’d probably have to go barrelling into someone before the officials even cared.

So, his words on being tough sure do make sense.

However, Steve Kerr played in the very same era too. And, if he still hates John Stockton’s guts, perhaps there is a lot more to this story we’re missing.

Who got the last laugh?

John Stockton was clearly the better player of these two. After all, while Steve Kerr was an all-time great sharpshooter in the NBA, he was just that – a sharpshooter. A great asset to any team, but nothing more.

On the other hand, John Stockton was a franchise cornerstone along with Karl Malone and terrorized the NBA for a long, long time.

The only problem is, he retired without a ring. While on the other hand, Steve Kerr retired as a 5 time NBA champion and has since also gone on to win 4 more as a coach.

Fair to say, Kerr wins this one by a landslide.

