“They Can’t Come With Us to Certain Things”: Ayesha and Stephen Curry Breakdown 21st Century ‘Celebrity Parenting’

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The 6’2 guard is known for all that he’s done for the game of basketball and how he’s revolutionized the sport. The best part is that he’s done all the same while winning championships simultaneously.

Apart from being a game-changer on the basketball court, Steph also ensured that he managed to do the same off of it. He’s always found ways to give back to society and help in every way possible.

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lead several initiatives to give back to the community and help out. The most popular one is Eat. Learn. Play.

They started the foundation in 2019 to give children in Oakland safe places to play, healthy meals to eat, and books to read. While doing the same, they’re also raising three beautiful children, Riley(10), Ryan(7), and Canon(4).

Also Read: Spencer Dinwiddie Accuses Controversial NBA Official Tony Brothers of Calling him a ‘b*tch a** motherf**ker’ During Game Against Raptors

Ayesha Curry discusses the problems of being a celebrity parent

Being famous in this day and age is not an easy task. With cellphones and social media, it’s like people have eyes on your 24*7. While this can be tough on individuals, it’s harder when you are a parent.

As a parent, you’d like to shield your child from all such exposure, which becomes difficult. In some cases, the amount of fame can get to the child’s head. However, the Currys don’t have to worry about that.

Talking about her kids, Ayesha Curry initially shared how her three children strongly believe in their parents’ philanthropic work. She then said,

“Now it’s interesting because it’s to the point where they want to help so much that we have to kind of explain to them sometimes why they can’t come with us to certain things. I feel like it’s just a part of the way that we’re raising them. It’s a part of the way that we were raised. And so, it’s becoming a part of our DNA now, which I think is really important for us to instill in our children so that it can be passed down from generation to generation.”

Giving back to society is important, and it’s great that the Curry kids are learning that from such a young age.

Also Read: ‘Walking bucket’ Luka Doncic Turns to Iconic Kareem-Abdul Jabbar move to Tie Wilt Chamberlain’s Record

Sonya Curry instilled the value of giving in Stephen Curry

Growing up in an NBA household, Stephen Curry always knew what it was like to be popular. His mother, Sonya Curry, raised him and his two siblings, Seth and Sydel, as devout Christians. Sonya instilled the importance of giving back and helping out those who are less fortunate than they are.

Steph learned these at a young age and followed them to the T, even today. As Ayesha described, the two even passed on these values to their kids right from a young age. This is a lesson to all the parents out there, showing them how they can lead by example and follow the values they want to teach their own kids.

Also Read: When 17 Year Old Kobe Bryant Didn’t Wanna do Any Interviews Post Learning About Trade From Charlotte Hornets on Draft Day