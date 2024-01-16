Joining LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes a Member of an Exclusive NBA Club by Launching Production Company

Giannis Antetokounmpo has built a career pulling off massive moves on the basketball court. However, his latest move is just as impressive as his on-court antics. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar recently launched a production house and has also announced the company’s first project.

Antetokoumpo posted on X, formerly called Twitter:

“Proud to announce the launch of Improbable Media with my family and our first feature length production. It’s the true story about me and my family’s journey and I can’t wait to share it with you. Premieres February 19th on Prime Video.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34/status/1746926947261706272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Former NBA player and basketball analyst Jay Williams and former head of Red Bull media house’s legal department, Jonathan Stern, are also joining the Bucks superstar in his latest venture. Williams is the co-founder of Improbable Media, and Stern will serve as the company’s CEO.

Antetokounmpo joins the game’s most renowned names in owning a production house. Basketball icons LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Sue Bird also have production companies.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar spearheaded the trend when he launched SpringHill Company with his agent and childhood friend, Maverick Carter. The company has produced three documentaries and four movies, including the box office hit Space Jam: A New Legacy and the critically acclaimed Netflix movie Hustle. SpringHill Company’s value soared to over $1 billion in 2023.

While James’ company is the market leader, Curry started the trend when he founded Unanimous Media in 2018. The company has produced content since 2019, including documentaries, podcasts, and reality TV shows. Like Curry’s career, Unanimous Media started slow but is finally taking off. In 2023, entertainment group SISTER invested in Curry’s production company.

NBA superstars controlling the narrative and creating engaging content around their lives and basketball has been a breath of fresh air. Fans get an in-depth, unfiltered look into the lives of their favorite athletes while they profit off their likeness and explore their creative side. It’s a win-win situation for the fans and the players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to produce a documentary about his life

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Improbable Media‘s first project, which will stream on Prime Video, is titled ‘Giannis: The Marvelous Journey.’ The feature-length documentary will give an insight into the Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s journey to the pinnacle of basketball.

Antetokounmpo’s journey from a scrawny kid from Athens to a game-changing juggernaut is well-documented. However, the documentary will give fans an in-depth look into his childhood and upbringing in Greece after his parents migrated from Nigeria in search of a better life. Antetokounmpo’s parents struggled financially and faced adversity challenges as they tried to raise three boys, who went on to not only play in the NBA but become champions.

The documentary will feature first-hand accounts from Antetokounmpo’s family, former and current coaches and teammates, and others, who have helped him in his journey to the top. The documentary is set to be released on February 19th.