“Peak Handsomeness!”: Weeks After Signing $126,000,000 Mavs Deal, Kyrie Irving Shows Off His ‘Funny’ Side on Snapchat

This offseason has been busy and rewarding for Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving. Amidst rumors of him playing alongside LeBron James in the Lakers, Mavs secured Irving’s services with a $126,000,000 three-year contract, with a player option in the third season. Kyrie might be quite elated after this new big-money move by the Mavs. Weeks after this new deal, Kyrie shaved off his iconic frenchie beard and posted a story on Snapchat, calling it ‘peak handsomeness.’

Advertisement

As of recently, Kyrie has been promoting and spending a lot of time spreading awareness about spirituality. Most of his social media presence on Twitter or Instagram is about spreading his message to the fans. However, the new snaps he has posted lately give a closer glimpse into his daily life. Perhaps, this might also be a reminder of the fun and frolic of old Kyrie, like he used to be in the early days of his career.

Kyrie Irving calls himself ‘handsome’ on Snapchat after shaving off his beard

Many might agree that Kyrie Irving looks like a completely different person without his beard. And even he is aware of the new look and that is why he has been posting several snaps, which might be reminiscent of his old Vine days. In the caption of the snap, Kyrie wrote:

Advertisement

“Lol peak handsomeness but I don’t thirst trap.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kyriecenterig/status/1687598254274269184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed, Kyrie is on the right path, headed toward achieving ‘peak handsomeness’. In the video, Kyrie also claims that he is not thirst trapping with this video.

Towards the end of the video, Kyrie claims this look is his authentic look in front of the world. He asks his fans to embrace the new Kyrie and take this snap as a ‘blessing.’ To an extent, this video is quite similar to the Vines he used to make in the early days of his career. However, this video reflects a new Kyrie, who is now an embodiment of spreading spirituality and reverence on his social media.

Kyrie is more than ready to showcase his talents in the upcoming season

An infographic shared by Basketball Forever showcases how Kyrie Irving hasn’t tasted much success since parting ways with LeBron James. Since leaving the Cavs in 2018, Kyrie either lost in the first or second rounds of Playoffs or missed out on playing Playoffs and Play-In. Kyrie took notice of this post and seemed determined to prove his critics wrong. In reply to the post, Kyrie wrote:

Advertisement

“Pin this tweet and see what happens in the next few years.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KyrieIrving/status/1686382410114662400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Dallas Mavericks are determined to continue their push for play-offs in the upcoming season. With Kyrie secured for three more years, combining his talents further with Luka Doncic this season might work wonders for the Mavs.