Jordan Crawford Demands His $500 For Dunking On LeBron James

Jordan Crawford is one of the names that only lasted in the NBA for a brief period. Crawford played for five teams in the six seasons he was in the league. While he may not have had many career highlights during his stint in the NBA, Crawford had already made a name for himself as the man who dunked on LeBron James.

Taking part in a game of pick-up basketball, Jordan Crawford was informed he would be paid $500 if he managed to dunk on LeBron James. And even after putting James on the poster years ago, he still hasn’t received the prize money.

“I need my $500 for dunking on LeBron man. It’s the price that went up. Now it’s like, $550. With interest on that.”

Jordan Crawford was seen working out with the likes of Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young. After showing off a few moves, he was asked by the cameraman if he ever got the $500 from Nike for dunking on James.

Crawford mentioned how Nike still hasn’t paid up and now the price too has gone up. The former NBA player hilariously added another $50 as interest to be paid on top of the prize money for dunking on The King.

The former Xavier product was asked who was the toughest player to guard back in the day. And Crawford named former the Chicago Bulls frontcourt of Derrick Rose and Ben Gordon.

“I would say, D-Rose. D-Rose, his MVP year. And Ben Gordon, who I think was on that team too probably. But them two. You know, them coming down at you while you’re sitting in the stands is real scary.”

Derrick Rose became the youngest player to win the MVP award at the age of 18. The sky was the ceiling for Derrick Rose. The amount of potential he displayed gave Bulls fans some hope of finally finding a worthy successor to Michael Jordan’s legacy with the team.

Unfortunately, injuries robbed him of his athleticism and agility, making Derrick Rose one of the ‘What could’ve been’ cases in the NBA.

Crawford urged to be paid in full for posterizing LeBron James

Coming back to Jordan Crawford’s claim of not being paid $500 for dunking on LeBron James was a topic of discussion a while ago. Crawford made an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast. While on the show, the 6’5 guard revealed how a bet was made for $500 being awarded to anyone who was able to dunk on James. And if you look at the video closely, Crawford sure did rise up to jam it down on The King.

Crawford drove to the rim from the right wing and managed to get a step on James. Only a few seconds late, LeBron was shoved aside mid-air as Jordan Crawford rose up to slam it down. Unfortunately, Jordan Crawford has yet to be paid for the bet that was made many years ago.