Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green After Getting Punched By Warriors DPOY In Practice

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green’s practice session bust up was ugly. However, despite receiving an apology Poole hasn’t forgiven Green.

The 6th of October 2022 was an eventful day for NBA fans around the world, and not for the right reasons. Especially as it was the day when Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had their now infamous altercation.

In what can only be described as disturbing, the two men got into a verbal argument which resulted in Poole shoving Green. A move that greatly angered Draymond who then proceeded to sucker punch his Warriors teammate.

The aftermath of the incident has seen the 6’5″ power forward announce his decision to step back from the team, while also apologizing to the young guard. However, if rumors are to be believed, the latter has not accepted the veteran’s apology.

Behind the scene sources suggest that Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond Green

There has been a lot of media coverage surrounding Jordan Poole and Draymond Green since the incident. Fans around the world are wondering what the future holds for the Warriors.

As things stand, Green has apologized for his actions. However, according to Cyrus Satsaaz of Locked On Warriors, Poole has refused to accept the same.

According to reports, Poole is not happy, and the two men have not spoken since. Only time will tell if they can get past this situation.

Jordan Poole balled out against the Lakers just a few days after getting punched

There certainly is a lot going through Jordan’s mind since the incident. However, this did not stop him from taking the fight to the LA Lakers last night, with 25 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The 2022-2023 season is almost here, and Poole will have to bring the same energy to the regular season. Regardless of all the preseason drama.

